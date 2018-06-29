Supreme Winter looks hot in Race 2 at Fairview

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) POMACEOUS showed good improvement on debut and should be smarter this time.

(7) TUNE THE SCOPE has been a bit unlucky not to win by now but continues to be in good form.

(1) EMERITO and (2) EXALTATION are capable with improvement.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) SUPREME WINTER has been running on strongly over this course and distance and will be hard to beat.

(7) SHERU, (8) FRESHLY GROUND and (9) JIMMY TWIST are those whose betting need to be watched.

(2) SUNNY looked much improved when fourth last time out and can earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) COUNTESS CANTABRIA and (2) ESTIMET were disappointing in their last starts but can run well over this track and distance.

(7) VELVET THUNDER was well supported in the betting on her recent debut but disappointed. She could be a lot smarter this time.

(9) ELUSIVE FOUNTAIN is a chance first-up.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(5) THE SULTANS SECRET did well on his local debut and looks the one to beat.

(1) STATE CAPTURE is clearly a lot better than his last run suggest and has a winning chance in this weak field.

(3) CONQUERING KING should be in the final shake-up.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) STORMY ECLIPSE is at his very best on the turf and should run on strongly late.

(3) RAZED IN BLACK and (4) TRUE MASTER, his stablemates, needs to do more to win but (5) AFRIKABURN returned to winning ways with a solid win last time out and can follow up.

(6) UNION JACK was heavily supported last time out but will do better this time.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) LORD WINDERMERE's last run can be ignored. He does have a chance.

(2) SHE'S A DRAGON makes her local debut and is quite capable of winning a race like this.

(4) KIFTSGATE returns from a short break and should be right there at the finish.

(5) PILLAR OF HERCULES would not surprise many if winning on his local debut.

(10) AFRICAN VICTORY is unbeaten and has a chance.

RACE 7 (1,200m)

(2) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH is very versatile and clearly has a winning chance over this course and distance.

(1) VIA SETTLE has ability but returns from a break and is over a distance short of her best.

(3) STAR BURST GALAXY may have disappointed recently but cannot be ruled out.

(5) SECRET STAR makes the trip from Gauteng and can go close to winning if showing her best form.