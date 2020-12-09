Sure Will Do sure can run

Sure Will Do caught the eye in his 600m gallop in 37sec at Kranji yesterday morning. He is capable of landing a hat-trick.

Since starting his racing in October, Sure Will Do is beginning to look like he sure will win more races.

From Stephen Gray's yard, he has improved with every run - and that's not touching on his trials where he has won four from four.

He will line up for his third start on Saturday and, you can bet, he will - sure as ever - run another blinder.

Sure Will Do was on the training track yesterday morning preparing for his next assignment and he certainly caught the eye when running 600m in 37sec.

The son of Per Incanto does seem to enjoy his racing.

First time out, he led all the way - cruising home with almost three lengths to spare.

His opponents that day were not shabby, either. He beat, among others, Miej and Almugir, and the manner in which he disposed of them was impressive.

Jumping cleanly when the gates opened, he settled quickly and all that his rider, apprentice jockey Simon Kok, had to do was keep his mind on the job.

Well, that was not a problem. Sure Will Do enjoyed what he was doing and he went to the line unchallenged.

It was the same thing in his next start on Nov 10.

Again, like on debut, he gave the champion apprentice an armchair ride - taking the lead from the get-go and never handing it back.

Again, and like just a month earlier, he made every post a winning one. Among his rivals that day were Boomba, Relentless, Brutus and Day Approach.

We now know what those guys can do. Just last Saturday, Boomba went on to lift the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe, while Relentless collected a nice cheque for taking third in that same race.

Sure Will Do is in a good place now. His trials have been excellent and there is nothing to suggest he does not make it a treble in Saturday's Class 4 (1) race over 1,200m.

Another one who has been running excellent races recently is Heavenly Dancer.

He is entered for the Class 4 (2) race over the 1,200m and a third win from five race starts would not come as much of a surprise.

Heavenly Dancer had the champ, Vlad Duric, in the saddle for his workout yesterday morning and his gallop over 600m would have brought on light applause from the sprinkling of trackwatchers.

He clocked 38.4sec for the trip.

Like Sure Will Do, Heavenly Dancer is prepared for the races by Gray.

Sitting in fifth spot with 27 winners this term, he has entered a team of 12 for Saturday's 10 races and to see him pick up a winner or two would not come as a huge surprise.

After all, like Sure Will Do, Heavenly Dancer is a horse going places.

Since winning in September - which was his second success, having won in March before the lockdown - Heavenly Dancer had to settle for second spot in his last two races.

Both times, we saw him work home like a good horse.

He is still a young racer and, under Gray's tutelage, this "Dancer" is learning all the right moves.