Surge lives up to his name

It was a morning of fast trials, with three runners going under a minute for the 1,000m and a couple more coming close to getting there.

The three who dipped under the minute mark were were Surge and Restrained in Trial 2 and Super Tycoon who took out the fourth.

Then there was Lord Of Cloud who clocked a tick over 60sec when second to two-length trial winner, Super Tycoon.

Most impressive of the lot was Surge, who clocked 59.89sec for the trip.

A "new registration" and recent addition to Leticia Dragon's yard, Surge lived up to his name - not once, but twice in the 1,000m hit-out.

Neatly out of the gates, he surged to the front after 300m and, later in the stretch, when passed by Vlad Duric on Restrained, he again surged ahead under John Powell's riding to claim the trial with a half length to spare.

A four-year-old by Exceed And Excel, Surge is another exciting youngster to Kranji's racing ranks.

Restrained hit the tape at 59.97sec.

The tried and tested Super Tycoon was an easy winner in Trial 4. Indeed, after hitting the front on jumping, he never surrendered his lead, coasting home by two lengths - easing up. He clocked 59.71sec.

A winner of four races, Super Tycoon's last victory was five months ago. Just turned six, the son of O'Reilly has much more to offer and the ease in which he took the trial suggested that another win isn't far away.