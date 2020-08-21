Sweet Angeline is a classy gal

We've seen her do it before. Whip the boys, that is.

Well, yesterday at the trials, Sweet Angeline did it again. Ridden by Benny Woodworth, she toyed with her rivals.

Taking off from the No. 3 box, she went to the front long before they made that first turn, was ahead at the 600m mark and, when they straightened, they couldn't even smell her perfume.

Untouched by the persuader, Sweet Angeline looked to be swamped at the 200m mark. But she was only playing with them. Asked to go by Woodworth, she opened up in style and took the trial by 11/2 lengths.

Her time for the 1,000m was an impressive 59.84sec.

Yes, Sweet Angeline is something else. Since appearing on the scene in Januar,y when trainer Ricardo Le Grange sent her for her first trial, she has been getting better.

Always a forward-looking sort, she made her racing debut on April 3.

Touted as a good thing, she justified all that confidence to lead all the way over the 1,200m. Vlad Duric was in the saddle and the winning margin was almost 31/2 lengths.

Racing then took a break and, when it resumed, so too did Sweet Angeline.

That day on July 26, she stalked the leader, hit the front over the concluding stages and easily put the race to sleep.

Her winning margin was a length and, carrying 58kg, she returned 1:11.99 on the Poly.

Sweet Angeline is far from the finished product. You could say she's still a rough diamond being lovingly polished by Le Grange.

We should see her shine even more at her next start.