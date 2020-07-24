Sweet Angeline good enough to score again

Sweet Angeline winning first-up on April 3. The filly is in top form.

Take your pick - Sweet Angeline or Knight Love.

The two impressive debut winners stand out in Sunday's Race 5, the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Both have improved tremendously.

No-one could blame you if you flip a coin.

On paper, Knight Love seems to have a couple of ticks over Sweet Angeline - a lighter weight (52.5kg) and a better barrier draw (No. 4, assuming second emergency acceptor Coming Fast doesn't get a place).

Sweet Angeline is handicapped at 58kg and will jump from the second-widest barrier (No. 11 after the scratchings).

But, despite the weight and draw factors, I still believe Sweet Angeline has the ability to prevail over Knight Love.

The filly, named after owner Steve Levar's daughter based on "The King" Elvis Presley's song, is probably more advantaged on the Polytrack.

The Michael Clements-trained Knight Love won his debut on the turf.

The other distinctive difference is that Sweet Angeline, a winner from six starts in Australia, won in Class 4 and is still in Class 4.

She picks up only 2kg for her 31/4-length victory in a smart 1min 12.03sec.

Knight Love, an unraced US-bred, won in Restricted Maiden - albeit in a smart 1min 10.14sec) - and it's not easy following up in Class 4 second-up. More so on the Polytrack.

The third sway is that Sweet Angeline beat Knight Love in a trial before - on March 26 - by a comprehensive 31/4 lengths.

It must be noted that Knight Love humped 64kg that day, while Sweet Angeline carried 60kg. The clash between the pair is interesting, indeed. May the best horse win.