Sweet Karma the way to go in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Tricky start. Watch the market. Paul Peter has three runners - (4) WESTERN OASIS, who needed his first run as a gelding but sports blinkers for the first time, (7) SAINT MICHAEL, who has his problems and Lyle appears to have chosen the former and newcomer (9) LIVINGLAVIDALOCA, who has reported ability.

(2) TSITSIKAMMA BUSH (rested), (5) LION KING, (3) PEARL Of SIBERIA and (1) HARTLEYFOUR can feature.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) URBAN OASIS has raced against a stronger lot but has been sidelined for a lengthy period. If close to ready, she should prove good enough.

Clinton Binda has (2) CAPTAIN'S LOVE, (4) CATCH A GLIMPSE and (6) CAPTAIN'S LEGACY, who could fight it out if the Sean Tarry-trained filly fluffs her lines.

(11) PEACH BLOSSOM is speedy but could need the outing.

(3) MERCER GIRL has a shout if she produces her form.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) FROSTED GOLD and (5) CAVIVAR never raised a sweat to win on their debuts and the battle will be on for The Storm Bird Stakes. A great "match race".

(4) LOOK TO THE SKY won well on debut and could come on heaps.

(1) ARAPAHO comes off a rest after winning on debut.

(3) GUATANANAMO BAYcould place.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Not much by the way of form to go on and (5) SWEET KARMA stands out on the strength and promise of her early performances.

(6) VICTORIA TOWER is bred to be useful, so could shape well on debut.

(1) BAD HABIT and (3) FERRARI RED could have more to offer over this trip with a run under their girths.

(4) ORFERD'S FLASH must bounce back to get a look-in. Watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

The public could witness another match-race in the Ruffian Stakes between (1) BASADI FAITH, who won both her starts without being pressured, and (3) GIN FIZZ, who looks to be a serious thoroughbred.

(2) EMERALD TIARA won on debut and could improve but will be tested.

The others will be be fighting out for the minor money.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(5) MIDWINTER was well-beaten by an exciting newcomer last time out and, in the absence of another potential star, should be competitive. However, trainerVaughan Marshall will have a good line to work with, so expect (4) LASATA to have a role to play.

(1) CAPKUTA and (2) FINDING CAMELOT are likely to improve and could make their presence felt, too.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(2) GOTTALOTTALUV is in top form and has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

She meets (3) SUNSHINE SILK on 2kg worse terms for 3.8 lengths and (5) PARISIENNE CHIC on 1kg worse terms for 3.4 lengths.The latter won subsequently.

(8) SEEKING GOLD now meets (5) PARISIENNE CHIC on worse terms and should battle to reverse it.

The others are looking for minor money.

RACE 8 (1,250M)

(4) BOOMPS A DAISY was backed on debut when an eye-catching second ahead of (1) TRAP QUEEN and, with natural improvement, could well go one better. The latter is overdue a maiden win and should be competitive but a bigger threat may come from well-bred newcomers (5) CAPTIVATING, (6) IT'S MY LIFE and (8) LANA BELLE. Watch the betting.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

Mike De Kock has two strong contenders in the Derby Trial - filly and topweight (1) STORM DESTINYand (2) PROTEA PARADISE. The former is best when covered till late. The latter won on debut as a gelding and, with 3kg less to shoulder, could have tilted the jockey's choice in his favour.

Sean Tarry has two top sorts - unbeaten (9) LAST OF THE LEGEND (combo in on a hat-trick) and improving (8) FLASH BURN.

RACE 10 (1,250M)

(2) IN FULL POWER has improved smartly after being gelded and should have more to come from a good draw in his peak outing.

Well-bred (7) SCRIBNER is also likely to improve after gelding, so must be respected.

(1) EMPIRE GLORY and (3) CRADLEOFGRATITUDE have form strong enough to play a role in the outcome but a bigger threat may come from unexposed (5) MARCUS ADAMUS.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

A competitive listed Oaks Trial. (1) SEVILLE ORANGE gives the rest 5kg and more but should still give a good performance.

(10) PRETTY BORDER is maturing now and should run well. (5) AFRICAN DAISY and stablemate (4) SATIN SLIPPER could get into the mix.

(11) BIZE could come on from an impressive maiden victory. Many others are looking for money.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(2) APOLLO ACE beat several of these rivals in his first start after gelding last time out, when winning at Kenilworth over this trip recently.

(10) SINGFONICO and (4) JOHNNY BLACK are weighted to reverse that form, but their conqueror may have more to offer.

(5) SKIDOO, (9) CORTADAand (8) BELLINGHAM BAY could get closer on these terms.

Well-bred (6) SHADOWING can also make his presence felt.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

The listed Bauhinia Handicap is another open contest.

(6) BLONDE VISION narrowly beat (1) LAWDY MISS CLAWDY last time out with (2) WINTER WATCH and (5) ILHA DA VARLETTE not far behind. Luck in running could separate them.

Lightly raced (8) THREE STARS has ability and has won fresh.

(7) CASUAL WEAR is unbeaten in both starts this track and trip.

(3) PRETTY PENNY is back to best.

(11) SEE YOU TYGER could upset.

RACE 14 (1,250M)

Watch the betting with regards to the chances of the newcomers, especially (2) GOLDEN TRACTOR, (6) SEVENTH EXPRESS and (11) TAHITIAN STAR.

Of those with experience, it could pay to follow the form of impressive debut winner Captain Of Stealth who beat (3) IMMEASURABLE on debut.

(4) PATH OF CHOICE, (5) ROCK THE GLOBE and (8) DON'T BE BLUE have credentials.