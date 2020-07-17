Sweet Street Cry Success

Street Cry Success has been working with gusto for his return to racing.

At Kranji yesterday morning, the Mark Walker-trained, five-year-old Australian-bred won the fifth of 14 trials in style.

Ridden by apprentice jockey CK Ng, the bay gelding picked momentum and crossed in from his wide barrier to lead comfortably by a couple of lengths on settling down.

His rider then locked his mount up and had the luxury of taking a peek behind shortly after straightening.

He had streaked to a four-length advantage and maintained it all the way to the post under a stranglehold.

He could have clocked faster than 1min 01.27sec for the Polytrack 1,000m had his rider released the brakes.

It was his second successive trial victory. On June 25, the Fairdeal and Ronald Lau Stable-owned gelding won in 1:00.80, also with Ng astride.

From seven starts, Street Cry Success won once in a fast-run race on Feb 1. Ridden by champion jockey Vlad Duric, he took a Class 4 sprint over 1,200m in a swift 1:09.80.

On his trial wins, he looks set to score again.