‘Sweet’ work by trainer Ricardo Le Grange’s feisty filly

As far as the Kranji faithful's concerned, the name Sweet Angeline won't ring any bells.

However, and if you happen to remember the tune and the lyrics, good on you.

You certainly lived through a great era - like when Elvis Presley made the song of that same name famous way back in 1973.

Anyway, that was then. Now is now and the only thing you should be concerned about is Sweet Angeline the racehorse - and how she is getting along.

That last part, we can fill you in. She is from trainer Ricardo Le Grange's yard.

She's been there since late last year and tomorrow will see her make her racing debut. We reckon her connections will be expecting big things from their sweetie.

Sweet Angeline was seen on the training track yesterday morning and she looked in splendid condition.

Partnered by champion jockey Vlad Duric, she put in a faultless gallop, running the 600m in 39.3sec.

Then again, Sweet Angeline has been well schooled. Since late January she has had three trials - winning two in smart times of 61.41sec and 60.22sec. The one that got away was when she went down by a nose to California in late February.

By all counts, the filly looks ready for her grand entrance.

Yesterday's other gallops came from King Louis (40.9sec) and Nowyousee (canter/44.2sec). They are running in Races 5 and 7 respectively. - BRIAN MILLER