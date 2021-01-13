T See, J See and WW Cheah suspended

JOCKEY TROY SEE

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, Jan 17 to Jan 30 for two offences of careless riding - approaching the 1,000m mark and near the 50m mark - on Beer Garden in Race 3 on Saturday.

JOCKEY JOSEPH SEE

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from last Sunday to Jan 30 for careless riding near the 350m mark on Life Is Gamble in Race 5 on Saturday.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY CHEAH WEI WEN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days from Jan 17 to Jan 30 for careless riding near the 250m mark on Eagle Eye in Race 9 on Saturday.