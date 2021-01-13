Racing

T See, J See and WW Cheah suspended

Jan 13, 2021 06:00 am

JOCKEY TROY SEE

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, Jan 17 to Jan 30 for two offences of careless riding - approaching the 1,000m mark and near the 50m mark - on Beer Garden in Race 3 on Saturday.

JOCKEY JOSEPH SEE

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from last Sunday to Jan 30 for careless riding near the 350m mark on Life Is Gamble in Race 5 on Saturday.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY CHEAH WEI WEN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days from Jan 17 to Jan 30 for careless riding near the 250m mark on Eagle Eye in Race 9 on Saturday.

Big contest ahead in Class 2 sprint
Racing

Big contest ahead in Class 2 sprint

Related Stories

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Wait for Scores Of Fun

Track and trip will suit East Coast Star

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING