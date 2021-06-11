Take the Cosmic Highway route

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(7) BACKSTOP has been supported and turned in a decent effort again. She may have needed time to fill out and could show more.

(14) INDIGO MOON has run many seconds and is overdue. But a wide draw may just spoil it for her this time. Her jockey is one who can get his mounts up from impossible positions.

(1) EMERALD ISLA has the best draw and may finally take advantage of it.

(2) EMBARRAS DE RICHES caught the eye and could confirm from a good gate.

(8) BALLYGOOD ran a forward race last time but needs to confirm on turf.

(5) DIAMOND GIRL and (4) TEMPELHOFF could show more over this trip.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) RALPH THE RASCAL can score his overdue third win as he has drawn pole position. This is a big field and there should be a good pace on.

(2) STAR VEGA is also a good finisher. She needed her last run and has drawn perfectly.

(5) KAROO LARK has won on turf and Poly and could make it three from three starts. But he had a hard ride last time.

(10) PURPLE PERSUASION was most convincing in her last race which was over this track and trip and she looks a big threat again.

(12) TREAD SWIFTLY met some of the country's very best last time and could show up strongly.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) CAPTAIN'S RUN would be deserving after running good races in three feature races. She also runs as if she is looking for a longer distance.

(9) KAILENE may not have beaten strong fields but she is unbeaten at Greyville. This could be the right stepping stone into the Graded races. But she has drawn the widest.

(2) MISS PUTIN was caught flatfooted on the Poly last time and could go a lot better back on turf.

(4) CIVIL RIGHTS is weighted to give her a hard time but has work to do to peg back Captain's Run.

(5) TWICE THE TRIP won a nice race last time and should be even better this longer trip.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) COSMIC HIGHWAY put in fantastic finishing efforts to win his first two starts at Kenilworth. He appeared in need of further ground when a good third on his local debut. He is the class act. But most are up-and-coming gallopers, so perhaps the draw will be a big factor.

(1) CONQUER THE ENEMY turned in a promising performance on debut, finishing second in a strong race. He could be the logical choice from Gate 1.

(4) PARTY TIME destroyed his field at Scottsville, confirming the promise he showed earlier. Big runner.

(7) AJ'S CAPTAIN won easier than the margin suggested.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(7) CROWN TOWERS appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements. He is a tough front runner who did not look distance-suited in his last race over further ground.

(8) AZORES is a hardy sort who could take it to the wire if at his best. He had a valid excuse last time.

(5) NEXUS finished second to (4) CAPOEIRA when this race was run at Scottsville last year. But it could be a different result at Greyville.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

After a solid local debut when fourth in the Grade 2 South African Fillies Guineas, (6) ZARINA could take all the beating now she has experienced the track. The horse who finished ahead of her, Freestate Star, has not drawn well and has more to do but is ultra-consistent and must not be ignored.

(1) WYLIE WENCH's sire finished first but was demoted in the Vodacom Durban July and his daughter loves this distance. She has the best draw.

(5) WISTERIA WALK and (2) RIO'S WINTER, however, are weighted to finish ahead of her on best form. Rio's Winter ran a cracker in the Grade 1 SA Fillies Sprint.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

The score is 2-2 between (3) RAINBOW BRIDGE and (7) BELGARION. The pair are among South Africa's giant juggernauts and they could fight out a mighty finish over this course and distance.

The promising three-year-old and stablemate of Belgarion (1) JET DARK, who was in receipt of 5kg, beat them in the Queen's Plate. He may have improved since but is now in receipt of only 1.5kg and trying the right-handed track after a 154-day rest. Rainbow Bridge has race fitness on his side and, given his new wait-and-pounce tactics, could make it back-to-back Gold Challenges.

(2) SEEKING THE STARS who was second in the Guineas, could stretch them.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

This could be the right race for (6) SPEED MACHINE. He was a bit disappointing last time but may not have been helped by his draw. He deserves another chance.

(3) SLALOM QUEEN was well beaten in that race but is also better than that and now has a better chance at the weights.

(8) SPYDAS CORNER has matured into a decent sprinter and has been on a roll, winning two in a row. He could make it a hat-trick of wins if overcoming a wide gate.

(2) LIGHT THAT LOOSE is weighted to give him a hard time. With a plum draw, he looks the dark horse.

(1) BRAZIL NUT and (9) SWEET SENSATION can earn some money.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(12) DOUBLE EDGE has a choice pedigree and could just be good enough to overcome his draw on debut. Follow the betting moves.

(14) WHISPERS OF WAR was all at sea in his first start but made late progress and could show more after a rest. But he has drawn badly again.

(9) RADAMES could take full advantage. He has gone close on Poly and turf and is overdue.

(10) MAESTRO SONADOR has been a bit disappointing but may just prefer a good track.

(3) SIEGE RAM showed something on debut.

(7) PARALLEL UNIVERSE can upset.