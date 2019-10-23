Take a gamble on Leicester Square in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) ANCIENT STATE was not disgraced when runner-up last time out. He has a wide draw.

(3) JUNIPER LANE showed improvement when trying blinkers. He must have a winning chance.

(4) BLUE ROYALE ran well in a barrier trial and must be considered.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) WHIFFLER'S JOY returns from a lengthy break but is not out of it.

(5) BLANCHETTA ran well in her barrier trial but is not well drawn. Proceed with caution.

(6) CUT LOOSE was not disgraced when third on her debut and has a winning chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) DIECI was well beaten last time out on the Polytrack. She is likely to do better this returning to the turf.

(4) WILDLY IN LOVE has found her best form recently and has every chance of making it a hat-trick of wins.

(5) PRINCESS LOMITA is clearly better than her last run would suggest.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) ISCA is never too far behind and must have a winning chance.

(2) KINGSMEAD returns from a short break but is not out of it.

(3) FINAL ATTEMPT returns from a break but does have a winning chance.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) LEICESTER SQUARE is probably a bit better than his last run would suggest.

(2) DEPOSITION has been moderate since his maiden win but could play a minor role.

(5) NORTHERN ROUTE has some good improved recent form but has a deep draw for Muzi Yeni to overcome.

(6) WORLD CRUISE could go close to winning in this line-up.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) MASTER GEORGE is battling to win but could earn some minor money.

(2) ROYAL PURSUIT was narrowly beaten last time out but returns from a lengthy break.

(3) CITY DEEP could improve this distance.

(5) JOSEPH JAGGER could be ready to win.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) GENEROUS LADY is consistent and should contest the finish.

(3) AMOUE ARDIENTE is battling to win but might have to settle for a place.

(4) KAPEN PRIDE has run some good races over this distance and does have a winning chance.