Take Greens for a win

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) CASTLE CORNER is returning from a break. If at his best, he could be right there.

(2) TRYING TIMES has been caught late in his last two runs. From a good draw, he is the one to catch.

(6) GRACE FROM ABOVE ran a much-improved race last time and must be considered.

(10) APPLE DROP could cause an upset.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) GREENHILL is improving and was full of running when scoring last time. He could follow up with an easy win.

(5) LAGERTHA made all the running to win last start. That could spark further improvement.

(4) SEE YOU TYGER and (13) HEAR THE TRUMPET are not reliable but have done enough to consider.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) GREENS seems to be battling to win and needed her last run. She can account for this lot.

(1) ANNE BOLEYN probably benefited from her last run. She can strip fitter and bounce back.

(6) DUBAWI PRINCESS has an awkward draw to overcome and is returning from a break. She has a winning chance.

(7) LITTLE RAIN is better than her last two runs suggest. She could bounce back and win a race like this.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) CHLORIS is returning from a break. But she has ability and is clearly the one to beat.

(2) GLOWTORIA finds it hard to win but can contest the finish again.

(7) ZODIAC PRINCESS is in good form and should be right there at the finish.

(8) AFTERNOON TEA is unreliable but has a winning chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) IDEAL ANGEL picked up a six-point penalty for her latest win. In an open race, it will not surprise if she defies that penalty.

(2) GOLDEN SPOON lacked a bit extra late on a soft track last time but could do better if the track is firmer.

(6) UN DEUX TROIS ran on nicely last time and can go close again.

(3) MAPLE SUGAR found her best stride very late last start to score. With more improvement, she can follow up.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ATOMIC BLONDE is battling to land a knockout punch but can run well in this open-looking contest.

(2) FUNKY MUSIC has been modest since scoring last September but has a winning chance.

(3) SITTING BULL has improved. He must be respected.

(4) SUPA MUFTI is unreliable but can make all the running if in the mood.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) CASTELLANO is coming off a good win and must be respected.

(2) ULULATE returned to form with a solid win earlier this month and could follow up.

(3) IRISH WONDER GIRL was not disgraced in her local debut.

(5) PATON'S TEARS was full of running when trying blinkers last time, so must be considered. He can be tossed into those quartet bets.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) DAWN OF A NEW ERA was not far behind (3) DARK VISION, so must have a winning chance. Dark Vision, however, is aiming for a hat-trick.

(2) OYSTER KING is in good form and must be considered.

(5) TARTAN DANCER is not an easy ride but if at his best, he can win.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(3) SENESCENCE is in good form and looked a bit unlucky not to complete the hat-trick last time. This is a tougher race though.

(1) MIRREN is unreliable but is coming off a good win and must be considered.

(4) ELECTRIC BOOTS is a maiden winner and does carry some form.Will be in it for a long time.

(7) RABIA THE REBEL could run well if in the mood. Most certainly, he must go into those novelty bets.