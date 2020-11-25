Take Rainbow Bridge for a pot of gold

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) IZAPHA improved last start over further despite pulling. A faster pace over shorter should suit. Further progress is likely. A leading contender.

(9) T'CHALLA disappointed over course and distance after a promising debut second. He's worth another chance and a threat.

(6) JACKBEQUICK is closely related to speedy stablemate Kathleen, so may be quick enough to have a say on debut.

(8) ORLOV is the best of the newcomers. Next best is stablemate (4) FOUND THE DREAM. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) DE BULL got going late when fourth on debut over a similar trip. He could improve any amount with that experience.

(8) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT is a talented newcomer. He's a threat so any market support must be respected.

(6) COOLUSIVE also likely to improve after a fair intro when fifth over track and trip.

(2) HAPPY CHAPPY has shown enough to be competitive but needs to do more to win.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) QUEEN NIYABAH won once over track and trip, before fluffing her lines over further last time. Will appreciate a return to this distance.

(7) CROWN DIAMOND improved when leading for much of the way, finishing fourth over course and distance recently.

(9) GALIEK YO BABY stayed on to finish third on debut over shorter and should improve.

(6) BRAVE NEW WORLD, (12) SILVER STEPS and (13) SPRING FESTIVAL are the pick of the rest.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) HEARTBREAK HOTEL has been getting closer to shedding his maiden tag but has a wide draw.

(4) DIRTY MARTINI and (5) LEGITIMATE have raised their game after being gelded. Both will be competitive.

(7) SUPERIOR LEADER is another likely improver over this trip. From a good draw, he should be a factor.

(14) DIVERGENT and (15) JUAN CARLOS should also give better accounts of themselves.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) GLITTER IN THE AIR has run well in both starts over shorter distances. A step up to this trip likely to suit.

(1) DO ANGELS CRY has improved and was second over course and distance last time out. Will run a bold race.

(2) PERFECT PRINCESS and (10) ZETA JONES improved stepping up in trip last start. Further progress is likely.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) RAINBOW BRIDGE will take a power of beating in a race which is worthy of Graded status. Watch for stable support.

(2) AFRICAN NIGHT SKY and the regally bred (3) WILD COAST return from their respective layoffs but remain capable of posing a threat on their best form.

(4) SILVER OPERATOR and (5) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH are talented individuals, and both are capable of having a say if rediscovering their best.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) WATER SPIRIT and (2) SOVEREIGN SECRET are capable sorts. Both likely to improve after comeback outings.

(4) SECRET DEPTHS and (7) ROCKET GIRL are distance suited and in good form, they're proven at this level and must be respected.

(6) FIFTYSHADESDARKER is open to improvement and is the next best.

(3) ZARINA, who finished ahead of Fiftyshadesdarker in a a feature last time, and (5) GIMME GIMME GIMME can be tossed into those exotic bets. Both are capable.