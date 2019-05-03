Take a ride on the Forest Express

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(8) TREE TUMBO only got into the race late last time out and should go close here.

(6) MAGIC VISION is improving and could turn it around.

(1) BARTHOLOMEUS never improved last start sporting blinkers on the Poly but can be given another chance.

(2) DADS ROOTS wasn't disgraced on debut and will relish the extra trip.

(5) KRYGER and (7) TIGER'S ROCK should improve over the mile.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(8) INVISIBLE was backed on debut and just needed the experience. She will run a big race.

(15) STAGE DANCE was all at sea on debut and will come on, especially over the mile.

(2) ANNATJIE could get into the money if she stays the extra trip.

(5) CANDY CANE will relish the longer distance.

(4) CANDLE ROCK jumps up in trip and could place.

Watch newcomer (9) IRISH DAME.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) BASADI FAITH has yet to be tested. She is looking to extend her unbeaten sequence to four.

Sean Tarry is taking her on with (9) UPCLOSEANDPERSONAL, (10) VICTORIA PAIGE, (3) EMERALD TIARA and (2) CAVIVAR and all could earn.

(5) GIN FIZZ looked special on her debut win but appears held.

(4) FLY AWAY went wrong last time but is highly thought of.

(8) TRUE TO LIFE has won both starts. Respect.

(6) RIO'S WINTER won on debut

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(4) GOT THE GREENLIGHT is on the up and must be respected here.

Highly thought of (3) FROSTED GOLD was beaten by (13) TWILIGHT MOON in his last two starts but has the services of Anton Marcus and could strike gold.

Also watch first-timer (1) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR.

(2) DE LA CRUZ beat stablemate (7) INVIDIA on debut. Both could place.

(10) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT and (11) ROCK THE GLOBE can earn.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(7) RETURN FLIGHT is only maturing now and the sky's the limit.

(5) INSIGNIS is not well in under the conditions but her form has been franked and could get into the reckoning.

Stable companion (1) SECRET POTION needed her last run and will come on.

(2) FRESNAYE ran a bit flat last time but, if finds true form, could trouble the favourite.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

Wide open.

(11) ALL AT ONCE needed her last run and has bettered (2) MIGHTY HIGH twice before.

(14) COMANECI also needed her last outing and will come on.

(12) DANCING QUEEN and (13) CHE BELLA are not out of it.

(3) EXQUISITE TOUCH should be at peak fitness now and could do it for older runners.

(6) LA BELLA MIA is in form.

(5) SCHIPPERS can feature. More can earn

RACE 7 (3,200M)

(7) FOREST EXPRESS is in top form and Lyle Hewitson knows how to ride her. She could add the Gold Bowl to her victories.

(3) SUNSHINE SILK loves the longer distance.

She meets (1) WALTER SMOOTHIE on 1.5kg worse terms for 2.1 lengths and (6) TIRZAN on 5.5kg worse terms for 4.5 lengths.

(2) LIEGE is battling a bit but could now prefer this distance.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(10) HAWWAAM is out to show them who's boss. If he behaves at the start, he should take the spoils.

The fight for money is competitive.

(1) LEGAL EAGLE ran a bit flat last time out and could redeem himself.

Stablemates (2) TILBURY FORT and (12) ZILLZAAL could get into the mix.

(7) NOBLE SECRET and stablemate (11) CASCAPEDIA are decent back-ups.