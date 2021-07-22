Take a Safe Passage in opening race

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(12) SAFE PASSAGE races as a gelding now after a rest and any improvement should see him win from a good draw.

(7) KING ARTHUR is running well and shouldn't be far off.

(14) HIGH FLYBY is improving and looking for money.

(5) GROOMEDTOWIN needs to behave and has a wide draw to contend with.

(8) LESHAWES found support on debut but could prefer this distance.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(9) WISTERIA AVENUE wasn't disgraced on debut and this distance will be more to her liking.

(4) MABONENG is improving with racing and could get into the reckoning.

(3) GILDA GRAY hasn't been far back in all five runs and could make the money.

(5) MAGIC TOWN is looking to improve on debut.

(7) TWENTY FOUR KAY is making her debut and could spring an upset.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(6) LA LUVIA was a touch unlucky when going down narrowly to stable companion Cordillera last time and could make amends.

(1) NARTJIE has ability but needs to give it his all.

(3) BACK TO BLACK (races before this) and (2) FOREIGN FIELD should finish close together on recent collateral form.

(4) IVALO'S PRINCE is back over a preferred distance.

(5) BOLD FORTUNE is holding form and could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(4) ARIZONA LADY is no star but doesn't tackle a strong field here. She gets weight from the males - 5kg from (1) ONE BLOCK, 4kg from (2) PARKER GETRIX and 3kg from (3) SIGNALS which could see her get away from them.

(8) MOUNT ATHOS showed improvement last time and, with a light weight, could come into the reckoning.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) REUNION appears back to best and could turn it around with (3) TREND MASTER despite carrying the same weights.

(2) TYRUS EXPRESS meets Trend Master on 4kg better terms for 3.5 lengths which could see them abreast at the finish. A quinella option.

(8) LADY AMHERST always gives her best and should make them gallop to keep her at bay.

(4) OUR COYS and (9) JIVE EXPRESS could make the quartet.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) SOUTHERN SONG impressed last time and looks more mature now. She rates the one to beat. The race for minor money looks wide open.

(3) PIN UP, (5) ROCK YOU, (2) DYNASTIC LIGHT and (4) FRANKLIN are all in form and could chase her home.

(7) ALL AGLOW and (8) OPERA GLASS could make the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) READYSETGLO is having her peak run and finished a length behind (10) KIND JUDY last time after a slow start. The latter was on debut in her new surroundings. Both are drawn wide but must be respected.

(1) BEYOND THE RUNWAY needed her post-debut and will come on.

(3) LET THERE BE LIGHT cannot be ignored.

(2) ANCESTRAL PRAYER has a good finishing burst and could get up.