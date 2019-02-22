The talented Brandina clearly the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) SIR CALEB was slowly away on debut and looked the winner going into the final 200m but was caught late.

(4) FOREIGN SOURCE was slowly away and raced greenly on debut. He did run on well and must be considered.

(5) MARCELLIN was not disgraced when fourth on debut and must be considered for the minor placings.

(8) VIKING MOON, a Vercingetorix colt, must be respected on debut.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BRANDINA won nicely on debut and was just beaten next time out at Kenilworth. Clearly, she is talented and is the one to beat.

(2) EDMONDA and (3) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT won well on debut and deserve some respect.

(4) WILY LASS was never headed on debut and could earn some money.

Watch newcomers (5) COMET PATH and (10) SPEECHMAKER.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) UNION JACK is holding form but is giving weight away to most of his rivals.

(2) AFRIKABURN lacked a finish in his last two starts but could place.

(3) BISHOPS BOUNTY has not won for some time but was not disgraced over this distance and can go close in this line-up.

(4) GIMME THE STARS was disappointing last time out but could prefer this distance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) GRAVITATION was not beaten far last time out and does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(2) CRADLEOFGRATITUDE is a Western Cape-trained runner that could win in this line-up.

(6) MR T is capable of better than his last run would suggest and can place.

(7) RIKER'S ISLAND is better than his last run and can earn some money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) EPIC STORM was a disappointment last time out but is clearly a lot better than that run would suggest and she can bounce back and win this race.

(2) ELUSIVE GREEN lacked a strong finish last time out but does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(3) MORE THAN A DIME has not shown much to date but could be ready to strike.

(4) CHESTNUT LEGACY and (6) DREAM A DREAM are two others to consider.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) LUCKY LULU is not reliable but is not out of it.

(2) EVOLVER is holding form well but this does look a tougher task.

(3) SEEKING WISDOM is in good heart and could earn some money.

(5) PARADE MARCH has won nicely twice in a row and must be considered.

(6) SECOND CHANCE was close-up at Kenilworth last time out and must be respected.

(7) VILETTE is in good form and can go close.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) ELUSIVE SILVA was third in last year's Vodacom Durban July but has not won in four starts since that good run. This distance does suit the gelding and he is the one to beat if at his best.

(2) FIRE IN THE BELLY was close-up last time out but this is a tougher race.

(3) LAWS OF SUCCESSION is in good form and can contest the finish again.

(7) OLLIVANDER has been disappointing of late.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) FREEDOM CHARTER lacked a strong finish last time out but could prefer this shorter distance.

(2) LUNA CHILD is back sprinting and is not out of it.

(3) OSTINATO just needed her last run and can earn some money.

(4) TOWNSHIP MELODY is better than her last run would suggest.

(6) EVILINA is in good heart and can go close.

(14) CARLITA is back at her favourite track.

(16) MARY O' REILY warrants respect.