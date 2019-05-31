The talented Clifton Crusher can score in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has four of the seven runners carded in this opener.

(4) COVE FORT is an Elusive Fort colt who is making his debut and looks forward to running a good race.

(1) ADALGISO disappointed on the Polytrack last time out but was improving on the turf before that. The horse should appreciate being back to the turf.

(2) AEMILIANO ran well on debut on the turf but did not repeat it on the Polytrack last time out. This horse, too, should relish the grass track.

(3) ANDREA has lost his way a bit after a good debut. But he cannot be overlooked altogether.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) BO MAMBO makes her debut and does have stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons and should go close.

(7) FREEDOM TRAIL can earn.

(1) CHAPEL CLEEVE disappointed when returning from a break last time out but could be fitter this time.

(5) BOLD LINNGARI was slowly away on debut, so can improve with the run under the belt.

(2) TORAN THE TIGER makes his debut and it does look a weak field.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(2) BRIGADOON ELY took a shot at The East Cape Derby that was clearly unsuccessful but was not beaten out of sight, so can return to form and win a race like this.

(1) FINLEY HILL continues to battle to win but does finish close-up, so must be given respect.

(6) GUTHRIE could improve over this trip.

(4) CONQUERING KING is another battling to win but could finish in the money with some improvement.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

A weak race and there are a number of runners in with a winning chance.

(1) ELUSIVE GREEN was a bit disappointing last time out but could do better back onthe grass track.

(3) ROCK STARDOM is consistent and can go close again.

(2) CAPE ASH is usually not too far behind at the finish but needs to do more to win.

(4) CONVENTION showed good improvement last time out.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) COPPER TRAIL is clearly better than his last run would suggest and could cause an upset.

(8) SCRIBO and (9) DI ME have a chance.

(6) SAILOR SAM makes his local debut and he deserves respect.

(3) LE GRAND ROUGE is battling to win but bounce up for a place.

(2) VIVIR makes her local debut and she is clearly not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) CARLITA won well last time out in a close finish and can follow up but it can get close.

Respect (8) HORSE HAIZI.

(2) VIA SEATTLE is better over a bit further but is not out of it.

(3) MAKE IT RAINE is unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) SALTIRE returns from a break but could go close.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) CLIFTON CRUSHER seems to have his problems but is clearly talented when on song and can win a race like this.

(4) BOLD VIKING is doing well for his new trainer and can go close.

(7) PAPER TOWN is consistent and can earn.

(2) BORDER CONTROL is battling to regain his best form but can place.

(3) GREEN LANTERN is at best over 1,400m but is not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(9) SOLEMN PROMISE won well last time out and the form of her previous run has worked out.

(3) DAMARALAND was an unlucky loser last time out and must be considered.

(4) DOUBLE BLACK has been unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(1) WESTON is never too far behind and could earn some money.

(2) CAPE CHARLOTTE has changed yards and could improve.