Tan has Revolution humming along

After producing Robin Hood looking like a million bucks at last Friday's racing, the 2016 champion trainer, Alwin Tan, could saddle another winner when he sends out Revolution in Sunday's top sprint.

Definitely one with loads of potential, the colt caught the eye at trackwork yesterday morning. Taken out by Vlad Duric, Revolution ran the 600m in 38.2sec - unextended.

Just a three-year-old, he has been running his races like as if he has been doing it for years.

Indeed, it was just 10 days after his third birthday that his connections dropped him off in the deep end. That day, and against a field of other young upstarts, Revolution didn't do too badly, finishing a smack-up second behind Quadcopter over the 1,200m on grass.

His fan base grew after that eye-catching run and they were in his corner when he next turned up at the races on Aug 24.

Ridden by Alysha Collett and sent off as the $33 third pick, he was settled back near the rear in that 1,200m sprint on the Poly.

He could see them all when they straightened but Collett wasn't perturbed. She probably knew she was onto a good horse and she stirred him up only 150m from home.

Revolution was game enough for a fight and, racing widest of the lot, Collett timed her run to perfection and, in the shades of the winning post, Revolution had found the lead.

The youngster would go on to beat Boy Next Door by ¾ lengths.

Revolution would also go on to win two more races over the next four months and, added to the stake money he picked up for finishing second on two other occasions, the youngster has since repaid the $150,000 Falcon Racing Stable spent on him at the sales ring.

Whatever he earns next is going to be a bonus and, from what we have seen of him, Revolution is a long way from being the finished product.

More wins can be expected from him, so keep him on your shortlist when you're at the track on Sunday. His trainer has him in really fine fettle.

Another one who is certainly going places is Raheeb.

Owned by Al-Arabiya Stable, he too had a good hit-out on the training track, running the distance in 37.1sec.

Trained by Michael Clements, Raheeb is a big chestnut. Indeed, he opened his Kranji account when tipping the scales at 522kg.

That was in late November and, since then, Clements has sent him to the trials twice. He did well on both occasions, finishing second while not too far from the winner.

Right now, he looks like he's got a nice future.

Come Sunday, he will having his fourth start and a race-to-race double wouldn't come as a surprise.

Also on Sunday, take note of Eastiger. Owned by King Power Stable, the four-year-old served notice of his intentions in the Kranji Stakes D sprint with a rousing gallop.

Ridden by Duric, he clocked 38.5sec for the 600m. To date, Eastiger has just one win from 16 starts but he is better than that.

He has been entered in a winnable race and a sprinkling of luck is just what he needs in order to post, what seems like, a long overdue win.