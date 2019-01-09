Tan's pair all primed for Sunday

Trainer Alwin Tan who opened his 2019 account with Wolf Warrior taking the Open Maiden on New Year's Day, clocking in 38.9sec at Kranji yesterday.

The Alwin Tan-trained Revolution (No. 10) getting up in the nick of time to score his third win from six starts in Race 3 at Kranji during Friday Night Races.

Two last-start winners from trainer Alwin Tan's yard have kept their form over the Christmas break and look ready to carry on from where they left off.

We're referring to Revolution and Wolf Warrior, who delighted early risers at Kranji yesterday morning with a rousing gallop on the training track.

Sent out together, the pair matched strides over the 600m, running the distance in 38.9sec.

It didn't send them into the record books but it would have pleased trainer Tan, who opened his 2019 account with Wolf Warrior taking the Open Maiden on New Year's Day.

That said, he ended 2018 with a bang, taking the Colonial Chief Stakes with Maximus.

Back to his dynamic duo, both horses have assignments in different races on Sunday and both should be on your shortlist of horses to follow.

As for Wolf Warrior, that win just over a week ago was good stuff. Indeed, it was the easiest win of the day.

Six lengths was the winning margin.

But, to the chasing pack, it must have seemed like an eternity as Wolf Warrior - who led from the get-go - never looked like he was going to get passed.

It was just his third career start but the son of Midnight Lute showed us that he certainly knew what the game was all about.

Tan's other runner, Revolution, does seem - at only three years old - to be an old hand at the job.

He ended the season as one of the "finds" of 2018 and his credentials cannot be faulted.

Owned by Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, the colt showed fighting qualities in all of his three wins to date.

Last time out, in a Kranji Stakes C contest over the 1,200m on the Polytrack, Revolution did it the hard way, coming from a spot near the back of the field to mow down the opposition over the final 100m.

The winning margin was just a neck. But there was real intent in the way he came after the leading pack which included the likes of Pennywise, Longhu and Quarterback.

It wasn't the easiest of rides for jockey Olivier Placais, who had to work hard to straighten his mount when Revolution seemed to want to hang out close home.

That was on Nov 30. Earlier, in September, Revolution was involved in another tight finish. That time, Alysha Collett was in the saddle and she had to squeeze every ounce of energy from her mount to beat Iffragal by a nostril.

Just for the record, Iffragal was ridden by Joao Moreira.

To date, Revolution has banked in $146,000 or his owners - and he is far from the finished product.

He takes on older horses in Sunday's Kranji Stakes C sprint over the 1,200m on the short course.

It's a talented field, with the likes of Paparazzi and Lim's Royal.

But, as we all know, Revolution is no slouch and he'll give the big boys a run for the money.

All that's on Sunday, but just so you can build the bank, have a punt on Heliosphere when he goes racing on Friday night.

From champion trainer Lee Freedman's yard, he clocked 36.5sec for his 600m spin. Jockey Daniel Moor was in the saddle.

The son of Sebring was impressive when winning on debut at the tailend of last season.

That was his only start and he has since trained on - winning a trial on Dec 27 by four lengths when beating the highly touted Nationality over the 1,000m.

He's going places and he could whip them all in just his second start.