Taro San calls the shots

On a quiet Tuesday morning, when attention remained focused on the runners being put through their paces for Saturday's Kranji Mile, the three trials run that morning were conducted almost unnoticed.

However, from out of the morning light came Taro San to inject some oomph into the proceedings.

Competing in the final trial, the four-year-old created a good impression when putting on wings over the final 100m to claim the win.

Ridden by Vlad Duric, Taro San -in fairness - was always in contention. Jumping from three and smartly away, Duric tucked him into the box seat.

Out in front, Storm Ryker set a cracking pace for Joseph See. They led by two from Threeandfourpence and it was a regular procession when the six runners neared the turn into the home stretch.

Ridden quietly, Taro San joined the front pair at the 200m mark. A flick of the reins was all the encouragement Taro San needed.

And, when Duric said go, he did just that. He opened up and quickly put a half length between himself and the rest.

Taro San would clock 61.08sec for the 1,000m. Storm Ryker, who fired all his bullets when he decided to lead, stayed on for second with Threeandfourpence - the mount of Michael Rodd - finishing a distant third.

Back to Taro San, he is better than his record seems to suggest. Trained by Saimee Jumaat, he has been on board more times than he's finished outside the top four. And all that from just 10 Kranji starts.

His last start was, well, bleah. That day, Taro San decided to lead but, over the final 250m, his mind was making apointments his body couldn't keep and he ended up beating just two home.

When he won in September last year, Taro San came from a long way back to win going away over the 1,000m.

At the trials on Tuesday, he seemed to be doing his best work late. It will be interesting to see how he goes in his next start.