Tarsus the one to beat in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) ISN'T THIS BLISS has good recent form. The one to beat.

(13) BANZAI is a nice newcomer. A big threat.

(8) KATHERINE THE WOW is improving. Should fight out the finish again.

(1) DENIM EN JEANS can improve at this centre.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(12) QUEEN LOUISE and (13) MISS TORNADO are coming off improved runs. They are winning chances.(14) OCEANS EIGHT can improve.

(1) EXION has struggled to win but must have a say this time.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) CHAI ran an improved race last time. Could go one better.

(2) JUST JOYCE makes the trip from the Western Cape and must be considered.

(5) ARION EXPRESS likes the Polytrack. Will be thereabouts.

(7) CANA has been unlucky not to win a race yet. This could be her day.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(4) AT THE OFFICE and (5) ICE BARON are better than their last runs suggest and both have winning chances.

(6) KING CAPONE and (7) CRYSTAL STREAM are in good heart. They can be considered.

(2) ARANJUEZ quickened nicely to win his last start.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) ROCK ALOE is very consistent. Should fight out the finish again.

(5) DUBULA put in a modest effort last time. Likes this surface and must be considered.

(2) AMERICAN LANDING is clearly at his best on the turf but could earn some more money.

(4) SAILING SHIP needed her local debut. Should do much better this time.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) TARSUS showed what he is capable with a decent third in a stronger race than this. Should be the one to beat.

(1) MISS ORANGE is in good form. Although it will be tougher giving weight to some in-form rivals, she should be involved at the finish.

(2) DI ME looked an unlucky loser last time. Can go one better.

(4) DOLPHIN could play a minor role.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) FLY MY FLAG has made great strides this season. Scored an emphatic maiden victory over some decent rivals last time. Could be hard to beat against her own age and sex.

(2) HERRIN picked up an award the other day based on her form last season. Could be a danger.

(3) SANTA THERESE could be ready to show how good she can be and must be respected.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) BALTIC BEAT is improving. Looks the one to beat.

(4) PERFECT PATHWAY was runner-up behind a decent filly last time. A winning chance.

(7) UP EARLY is holding form. Should fight out the finish.

(1) LATEST CRAZE is probably better over a longer distance than this, but could place.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) DUCHESS OF STATE found a few better last time. Likely to be fitter, she looks the right one in this race.

The last run of (3) VIVA LE BLEU's last run can be ignored. Could contest the finish.

(7) LATERAL'S FLASH and (8) RED BERRY also deserve some respect.