Tawny Jet is all powered up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) GIMME A RAINBOW is improving and looks the one they all have to beat.

(8) LOOKOUT HOUSE tired late on the Polytrack last time out. He is likely to do better back on the turf and should go close to winning.

(9) RUSSIAN MAGIC is improving and ran his best race last time. He has a winning chance.

(1) POWER SHOT needed his last run and should improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) BLOOM is having her first run and she could well win a race like this for trainer Alan Greeff.

(2) FLORRIES ON FRIDAY has disappointed since a promising debut, but has blinkers so must be respected.

(6) SWEET SPRING is consistent and go close again.

(7) GREAT THUNDER is in form and could earn some money.

(1) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC makes her local debut and is likely to improve.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) QUINTUS ANGEL, (3) SHADOWLAND, (6) LEILAS ROSE and (7) UPPER TEN all have a winning chance but it is hard to look past (9) COLORADOSPRINGS as the likely winner. Her first two runs suggested that a win was coming in the near future and this could be it.

(1) PRINCESS ANGELINE has been modest in the Western Cape but could improve at this centre and has a place chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(6) VI VA PI PA is back on the turf and he stands out in this company.

(8) AFLEET FLYER must be kept in your calculations. He too likes the turf.

(2) MAGIC MARY or (4) MARY MOON are both from Jacque Strydom's yard and either one could pull it off.

(1) NIPPY SWEETIE has won both of her starts for Alan Greeff but they were on the Polytrack. Now she will have to show that form on the turf.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) BENICARLO had stable companion (4) BOLD STRIKE behind him last time. But there should be much between them again and both hold winning chances. Take your pick.

(6) MIO GRANDE likes the turf, so it is best to ignore his last run. He can bounce back to score.

(2) ON THE BAYOU may have needed his local debut and could be the surprise package. He is definitely one for the novelty bets.

(5) LORD MARSHAL likes the course and distance and is not out of it. He can be a good candidate for those quartet bets.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) TAWNY JET is an extremely talented filly and it is known that she has been in very good form. There is no real reason to suggest she is not up to winning this race as well. Once trainer Alan Greeff has his fillies winning, they tend to hold their form.

(1) PRETTY BALERINA and (3) BELL TOWER are both coming off good wins and must be given some respect. Watch how the betting goes.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) AMERICAN LANDING and (3) ROCK ALOE are stablemates from Alan Greeff's yard. Both are up to the task and should run well. Jockey Greg Cheyne is aboard ROCK ALOE and that could be the sign that he is the right one. But AMERICAN LANDING is at his best over this course and distance.

(2) EARTH HOUR has been unreliable of late but is certainly in with a chance and must be considered.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(7) LEADMAN has found winning form and can follow up and score again.

(3) AT THE OFFICE was a disappointment on the Polytrack last time but is likely to do better back on the grass.

(2) INTERSTATE was full of running when winning over this course and distance last time out.

(1) TOM 'N JERRY needed his come back run and can improve.

(4) QUEST is holding form and can contest the finish. Must be considered for those novelties.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) WICKED GRIN, (12) LOVE POTION and (10) TORRE DEL ORO and (7) TORIO LAKE are all possible contenders.

(2) BRAZIL NUT did not let the side down when scoring nicely last time and is looking for a hat-trick. It is a tricky race and a wide spread of runners could be needed to survive the exotics.