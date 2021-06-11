Teetan bags four-timer

Jockey Karis Teetan, dubbed the Mauritian Magician in Hong Kong, posted a four-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

He rode a double for trainer Me Tsui with Happy Tango and Telecom Smart and teamed up with David Hayes on Red Majesty and Caspar Fownes on Sky Gem to boost his season's tally to 72 wins.

Tsui revelled with a treble with Harmony And Rich.

Matching his quartet at the city circuit on April 8, and further cementing third place on the jockeys' championship behind Joao Moreira (138) and Zac Purton (117), Teetan was elated with his midweek haul.

"It's just one of these nights when things go your way. It's been a long season - it's not over yet. But it's nice to get a four-timer," he said.