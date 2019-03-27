Teetan ready to steer home Saul's Special

RACE 1 (1,650M)

8 BUNDLE OF ENERGY is winless from nine starts. But a recent run at Happy Valley (1,650m) was excellent when finishing fourth. Vincent Ho should use the draw (2) to sit him close to the speed, and from there, get his chance to breakthrough.

11 SAVVY SEVEN is another who is winless. He remains in Class 4 which suits and, with a light weight, he gets in with a chance.

12 LUCKY SHINY DAY has finished second at his last two starts. The lack of speed in the race is a query, but if he gets then he'll be finishing fast.

9 CHAPARRAL STAR has crafted an impressive record. He'll be around the mark as he has been a two-time runner-up at Happy Valley. The 1,650m trip is right up his alley. A quartet player, definitely.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 SALTO OLIMPICO was nailed on the line last start at Happy Valley. He'll need to overcome the wide draw (12), but if can find the front, then he should be able to make his own luck.

7 ROYAL RACER struggled to make ground last start when sixth. He is ready to tackle the 1,650m for the first time and, from gate 7 he should run a good race.

4 MISTER MONTE has yet to land a top-three finish this season, but in his favour is the draw (2), which should see him sit handy in the run. He will be running close to the money.

1 FAITHFUL TRINITY receives a welcome drop in class. He should be able to finish off strongly and will be in the firing line at the business end of things.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 MY FAMILY made significant ground last start. More improvement is set to to come. He should use the draw to sit closer in the run, which should give him every chance.

5 GIFT OF LIFELINE got off the mark last start. The Teetan/Millard combination teamed up last Wednesday to win and this horse appears capable of following suit. He is holding his form.

6 THE IS CLASS led last start which saw him fade to finish fifth. He can finish around the mark if he pushes forward once again. Looks to be a good one to include in that trifecta bet.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

1 FRUSTRATED got off the mark last start at Happy Valley. He is drawn to get a similar run and with Victor Wong's claim, he should take plenty of beating.

7 IRON KING has finished unplaced in two runs up the straight (1,000m) at Sha Tin. He's an improving type who should make his presence known, especially with Zac Purton in the saddle.

4 TRAVEL DATUK was one of only a few who made ground behind Frustrated last start. He set himself a task from near last, but he closed off well enough.

8 LIGHTNING STEED'S sole win came at Happy Valley over this distance (1,000m). He was a transfer from the Michael Freedman stable.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

4 HELENE CHARISMA earned himself a well-deserved win at start No.28 in his latest. He careered away by over two lengths that day to win under Zac Purton with plenty up his sleeve. He could prove hard to beat.

2 HAPPY DRAGON rates as the main danger. He's a winner of two of his last three including his latest where he defeated Brave Legend, who since then has won himself.

10 CHEERFUL STAR closed off strongly in his latest at Sha Tin (2,000m). He's another who benefit from the extra furlong on offer and can upset.

3 CLASSIC BEAUTY has finished runner-up in his last two outings. He's the third stringer of the Moore trio, but he isn't without a place hope.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 HANDSOME REBEL has steadily improved in his five starts. He put in an eye-catching fourth last start, where he made up a stack of ground to finish a length behind the winner.

4 JOYFUL UNION'S talent was on display in his latest as he rocketed home to finish 11/2 lengths off the winner. He's capable of improving again and can be coupled with Handsome Rebel for a wager on the forecast tote.

11 STRATHCLYDE'S last two runs have seen him finish unplaced on the dirt, however his run before at Happy Valley (1,200m) on the grass saw him return a narrow third.

12 NOBLE DELIGHT should find himself in the right spot from the draw (4). He'll be around the mark for the Moreira/Size combination.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

2 SAUL'S SPECIAL is a winner already this season and and his last-start second indicated a return to form. Karis Teetan will put him into the race and, from there, get every chance to win.

6 LITTLE BIRD was a dominant Class 3 winner last start and he now faces Class 2 company for the first time. He is expected to lead, which should give him every chance.

3 MUSIC ADDITION was found to be lame last start. He's been passed fit to run, which should see him return to form.

10 STARLIGHT is a winner of seven from 35. He's a two-time winner already this season who shouldn't be overlooked. He is a candidate for those quartet bets.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

11 LAST KINGDOM is winless from 13 starts. He was caught wide in his latest, but with a soft run from the draw (8), he should be able to find himself in the right spot and could win this.

4 ARCADA has drawn three which is favourable and he can settle in the front four without exhausting too much energy.

3 GOOD BEAUTY is a winner already this season at Happy Valley. He finished fourth last start behind Lucky Girl who received the rails run to win. Expect him to put in a really solid show.

8 MAGNETISM will need a fast pace, but if he gets it, he should be around the mark when the going gets seriouss. Definitely one to be included.