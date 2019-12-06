Racing

Teetan wins first international jockeys' title in HK

Dec 06, 2019 06:00 am

Karis Teetan secured his first LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, seeing off two-time winner Ryan Moore - thanks to a hugely consistent night across the four race-spectacular.

Made favourite to lift the crown following Monday's allocation ceremony, Teetan admitted to feeling much pressure ahead of the star-studded evening. But posted points-scoring performances in the first two legs, before edging past his 11 world-class rivals with a third-placed effort in the decider.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club's chairman Dr Anthony Chow presented the coveted silver whip and a winners' cheque of HK$500,000 (S$87,000) to Teetan, who celebrated a crucial victory in leg two when driving Dream Warriors between horses to score by a short head.

"I still can't believe I've won this challenge," said an elated Teetan.

"I knew I had some decent rides but you still need the horses to perform. I was telling my fiancée (Xaviere Cottereau) that I was really feeling the pressure.

"It's just not a normal day up against the world's best jockeys. I really wanted to do well and I'm glad everything went well.

"It's a different kind of racing when you're out there against so many good jockeys," he said. "Even watching Ryan and Frankie (Dettori) riding here, we'll pick up a few things." - HKJC

