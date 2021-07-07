Telecom Fighters will get his hat-trick
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,650M)
1 TOP SCORE gets down to Class 5. He was luckless two runs ago. With breathing room this time, he looks set to score.
4 JIMMU is consistent without winning. The good gate suits, as does the booking of star jockey Joao Moreira.
2 SURE WIN WIN is looking for back-to-back wins.
6 DIAMOND STAR has a tricky gate but is racing well.
RACE 2 (1,650M)
8 SUPER KIN looks ready for the step-up in trip off the back of a solid third last start. Expect improvement.
2 SEIZE THE SPIRIT is doing well in the bottom grade. He just needs to offset the awkward draw.
5 CALIFORNIA LEGEND will roll forward and try to make his presence felt close to the speed.
9 KA FORTUNE is next best.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
6 NOIR RIDER can roll forward and play catch me if you can. He gets a handy weight relief with Jerry Chau's apprentice claim. That should help.
2 PRESIDENT'S CHOICE has a blistering turn of foot. Do not discount him back in grade and first-up for the new stable.
8 FIRE BALL is consistent. With champion jockey Zac Purton up, he has claims.
1 AURORA PEGASUS is another who steps down in grade.
RACE 4 (1,650M)
6 RAINBOW LIGHT is closing in on a first Hong Kong win. Douglas Whyte and Chau have been in scintillating form all campaign and their success can continue.
4 SAVVY KINGMAN is racing well. Moreira on board and, once again, he's favoured with a good gate.
1 DREAM WARRIORS rarely runs a bad race. Given the opportunity, he looks well-placed to test this bunch.
9 OWNERS' STAR is next best and can be tossed in the novelty bets.
RACE 5 (1,000M)
4 PARTY WARRIOR closed in nicely for second on debut. He has above-average ability. From Gate 4, he should get the right run throughout.
10 SEA ELITE is closing in on a first win. He gets in light and Gate 3.
1 AMAZING ROCKY looks the likely leader again, although Gate 11 makes it a bit hard.
3 JAZZ STEED is super consistent. He can run another bold race.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
7 WIN WIN STAR is showing steady signs of improvement. He can roll forward and give them something to chase at a price.
4 MANAGEMENT SUPREME is racing in excellent form. He draws well and will be competitive again.
8 BEAUTY CHEERS can save ground on the rails from Gate 1. This could prove pivotal in the closing stages.
9 STORMTROUPER will be charging home with the strong booking of Purton.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
11 COMPASSION SPIRIT appears to have returned to a winnable mark. He returns to Happy Valley, which appears suitable and the booking of Vincent Ho is a plus.
3 MAJESTIC STAR has a stack of ability. He can bounce back to form from Gate 4.
5 SUPER DOBBIN has Gate 1. With some luck, he can make his presence felt.
1 EQUALETTA BLITZ is the class runner of the field.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
3 INVINCIBLE MISSILE closed off nicely last time. He is having his second start for the new stable. With the right run, he could be the one to beat.
2 TRANSCENDENT draws nicely and is looking for back-to-back wins. He looks the main danger.
1 HONG KONG BET is closing in on a third win. Do not discount his chances.
9 TELECOM SMART is in his career-best form.
RACE 9 (1,650M)
1 TELECOM FIGHTERS is looking for a hat-trick of wins and his fourth from his last five starts. He can prove difficult to catch, especially with apprentice Victor Wong's handy 5lb (2.27kg) claim.
9 KA YING EXCELLENT is racing well. The wide gate makes things tricky but he gets the services of Moreira.
6 EVERYONE'S DELIGHT draws well and looks suited with Purton up.
7 LIFELINE VISION is on the improve. He looks well-placed to take another step forward.
COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB
