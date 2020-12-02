Tempting Fate can be a good thing

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) PINKERTON has raised his game since gelding, winning three on the bounce. The step up in trip is likely to bring further progress.

(5) OTTOMAN EMPIRE fits a similar profile. Likely to be aimed at Grade 1 Guineas if making further improvement.

(1) LIBERTY HALL is weighted to pose a threat.

(4) CAPTAIN FLINDERS seldom runs a bad race and could get into the action.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) GOLDEN DUCAT returns from a well-deserved break after a hugely successful campaign. Slung in at the weights, he need not be fully fit to make a winning comeback.

(4) MORE MAGIC and the returning (3) SILVER HOST are capable and could make their presence felt.Preference is for the former who is well treated by conditions.

(2) SEVENTH GEAR and (6) THE GATEKEEPER are progressive and likely to pose the biggest threat.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) SALVATOR MUNDI should improve after being gelded. He is expected to fight out the finish with the improving stable companion (3) GRAND VISION, the mount of stable jock Richard Fourie.

(2) FUTURA'S HOPE has the form to pose a threat if overcoming a wide draw.

(4) SHOTOVER JET and (8) FLYING GRACE make the most appeal of the remainder.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) BLACK SILVER got going too late when second over 1,400m last start and should enjoy step up in trip.

(7) SNOW DRAGON showed her inexperience before rattling home to fill the runner-up berth on debut over 1,250m. She will pose a threat with natural improvement expected. Step up to this distance also likely to suit.

(6) GOLDEN DAH has shown promise in both outings and is expected to be better over this trip.

(1) NORVALSPONT and (2) LADY ISABELLA could take home minor money.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) ATTORNEY GENERAL was second over track and trip when last seen. He is still on the up and likely to make another bold bid.

(4) SIX HILLS GIANT is the only likely challenger on form. He improved last time and is likely to take another step forward. The trip suits.

(5) FLY OVER and (6) WYLIE'S TRACTOR have shown enough to earn a minor cheque, while the sole filly, (8) THE SUMMONS, could do the same if reproducing her best form.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) TEMPTING FATE won on debut at this track before claiming Grade 1 honours during an unbeaten juvenile year. Only defeat was over 1,600. Can get back to winning ways despite top weight.

(3) KING OF GEMS was last season's Concorde Cup winner. He is smart and capable over this trip but likely to need the run.

(2) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU and (4) SACHDEV may lack fitness.

(5) SPEED MACHINE is unbeaten over course and distance and appears the pick of Snaith's runners on riding arrangements.

(6) INVINCABELLE is likely to stake a claim.

(7) KOMMETDIEDING could be the spanner in the works.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(3) SIR MICHAEL caught the eye in both starts over shorter since gelded. The step up to this distance will be to his liking.

(2) BLACK KNAP won the Listed Settlers Trophy over a similar trip and wasn't disgraced in Woolavington over further last start. Will enjoy step back in distance.

(4) SUDDEN STAR maintaining good form. Only wins under Robert Khathi, though, so warrants respect now reunited with that rider.

(6) FORT AGOPIAN landed a betting coup when winning on handicap debut last start, but faces a tougher task in hat-trick bid. Cannot be discounted.