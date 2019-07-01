Thanks Forever can remain undefeated

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 VICTORIAM was an impressive last-start winner over this course and distance. Talented, he's the one to catch.

5 MASTER GALAXY is likely to push forward based on his trial performances and make his presence known on debut.

2 LUCKY GUY might be nearing a competitive mark. With the in-form Grant van Niekerk up, he should get his chance.

6 MAX GLENEALY is another debutante who has shown plenty of early talent.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 KEEP WINNING is a course-and-distance winner this season. The return to the dirt should spark improvement. Strong booking of Joao Moreira.

9 MI BLANCO does his best racing on the dirt. If he gets a fast pace, he'll be running on.

4 ABOVE has shown improvement since his debut in February. It's only a matter of time before he puts it all together.

6 WHAMPOA STAR turned his form around last start. He's not without a chance here.

RACE 3 ( 1,000M)

2 DANCING FIGHTER has been off the scene after his course-and-distance win. But a recent trial effort on the turf was encouraging and he has every chance to remain unbeaten.

10 HOLEE MONEY impressed last start, closing for third. With improvement, he's capable of breaking through.

1 SUPER JUNIOR has placed in his last three starts. His consistency warrants respect.

11 IRON KING might need more race experience but he shouldn't be underestimated.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

2 HOME RUN pulled together some nice runs this season before his last-start struggle on the dirt. He returns to the turf which suits. The one to beat.

8 SHAMPORT has largely struggled since electing to ply his trade in Hong Kong. Still, he's racing reasonably competitively and the booking of Zac Purton commands respect.

4 GRACIOUS RYDER scored over this course and trip two runs ago. He's suited here.

1 BEAUTY LOYAL has placed on a number of occasions which holds him in good stead.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

3 TOUCH OF LUCK was awfully unlucky last start. He gets an excellent chance to atone for that defeat.

4 ENFOLDING is racing well, having placed at his last two outings. Caspar Fownes and Vincent Ho have been on fire together of late and their success is expected to continue here.

12 DEAL MAKER gets in with just 53.5kg on his back. He's yet to finish outside the top three on the dirt this season.

6 HAY RUN knows how to win on the dirt. He commands respect even though this might not be his optimum distance.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

10 FAMOUS WARRIOR came close earlier in the season on the dirt, before running only fairly on turf of late. If he can recapture his dirt form, he's in with an excellent chance at a price.

8 BUDDIES has won two of his last three outings. From the good gate, he should find himself in the right spot early on.

2 PING HAI TREASURE loves the course and trip. He can still be competitive in Class 3.

11 IMPERIAL CONCORDE will be finishing fast if he gets a race run to suit.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 THANKS FOREVER is three from three. He sailed past Voyage Warrior last start, who has come out and won again with ease. He'll prove tough to beat.

7 BIG PARTY returned to his best with a scintillating win last start. He poses a big danger.

10 GREEN ENERGY has returned to form. He'll roll forward and give a good sight.

4 REFINED TREASURE is ticking along nicely and remains a place chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 AETHERO is one of Hong Kong's brightest prospects who has shown immense talent to remain unbeaten. At his best, he'll blow this field away.

13 DIAMOND BRILLIANT got off the mark two starts ago. He's a place chance.

5 HONEST WAY should be able to atone for his last-start failure if he finds himself on the speed early.

12 BALLISTIC KING won't be too far away.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

4 GLORIOUS DRAGON made up a stack of ground at Happy Valley to finish a narrow second last start. He's in with an excellent chance at a spacious track that will suit.

1 GRAND CHANCELLOR has an excellent chance to record his third course-and-distance success.

2 LOBO'S LEGEND is a South African Group 1 winner over 1,800m. He'll relish the step-up to 2,000m.

9 CHAMPION SUPREME notched up back-to-back wins earlier this season. He's still racing well.

RACE 10 (1400M)

12 CIRCUIT HASSLER narrowly missed last start when trying to lead throughout. He's likely to do the same again.

10 BEAUTY APPLAUSE bounced back with an exceptional all-the-way win last start. He'll likely push forward again.

5 WINNING DELIGHT is on debut for Fownes/Purton. He's shown ability in training and remains a big watch on debut.

9 STAR MAJESTIC turned his form around to grab third last start. He's drawn awkwardly but isn't without a chance.