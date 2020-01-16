There could be a hat-trick for in-form Miracle Flight

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) WAR ROOM won well on debut and holds a few on form. The only other runner that warrants serious respect is stable companion and first-timer (7) SOUTH EAST.

(6) PROMISE TO DREAM and newcomer (4) KARNALLIE could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) MIRACLE FLIGHT won both starts convincingly and can get his hat-trick.

(5) ELUSIVE WOMAN and (4) DUBAWI PRINCESS could get a lot closer.

(7) GREAT STRATZ and (8) WINTERS POWER can improve on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(15) SOLARIZE has finished runner-up in both his starts and could go one better.

(1) VIPER JET who has been knocking on the door could be the danger.

(16) VAR AGLOW races as a gelding now and could keep up the gallop.

(3) WHARRA WHARRA disappointed last time and can do better.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(11) FIRE FLOWER finished nearly a length behind (1) LEADING FAST when on debut and should make enough improvement to turn it around.

(4) ALLEZ LES BLEU is never far off but struggling to crack a win.

(2) LITTLE RAIN and (15) ROMAN ROYALTY have the form to be in the firing line.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) EDEN ROC drops in distance and should resume winning ways.

(2) CARBON ATOM is improving and is capable of upsetting the favourite.

(7) ISLE DE FRANCE has her issues but needed her last outing.

(3) FITZWILLIAM and (4) TOPMAST are looking for quartet money.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(5) MR FLOOD came out after a year off and outpaced his field. He can win this.

(1) VAN HALEN was two lengths behind him but is favoured on the weights.

(8) SCHIPPERS drops in distance and a better performance is expected.

(2) MATADOR MAN has a shout if doesn't give too much start.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(12) OH MERCY ME should be at peak fitness and should run a big race.

Stable mates (13) THREE PEAKS and (10) EMPRESS JOSEPHINE come off maiden wins and have scope for improvement but the former appears stable elect.

(8) LITTLEWOOD, (3) FORTUNA DORO, (4) SALLY CALLED, (5) GOLDEN SPIRAL, (9) KIRKCONNEL LASS, (11) KAPAMA and (14) TAHITIAN ORANA are all capable of pulling it off. All could be considered for those quartet bets.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(14) HAWTHORN didn't enjoy blinkers last time and they have been removed. She is worth another chance from pole position.

(2) JIVE EXPRESS is running well but has the worst of the draws.

(4) MOROCCAN FLAME and (3) EVENING BELL ran below form last time and should do better.

(11) PLUM FIELD won her only try this track and trip.

(6) SAMMI MOOSA can never be ignored. He is a definite candidate for those novelty bets.