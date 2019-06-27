There could be no stopping Orchid Street

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(10) STEAK AND ALE never got into it last time but before that finished well ahead of (5) MAGIC VISION. He deserves another chance.

(1) BLUE SPARK eased in the betting on debut but stayed on to run fourth. He can only improve.

(4) INCANTATION will give them a go if given a chance early.

(12) SWAGGER JAGGER should be there but has a wide draw.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) ORCHID STREET was all at sea with blinkers on last time. They are off now so look for a good effort. The one to beat.

(3) ZABARJAD is having his peak run and should be competitive.

(2) BLANCO hasn't been far off and could get into the action.

(4) MOUNT EVEREST and (5) VERDI could fight out minor money.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(14) SWEPT OFF MY FEET was runner-up in both her starts and should take a power of beating from pole position.

(9) AT YOUR REQUEST is improving with racing and shouldn't be far off.

(12) QUEEN OF SOUL could place in this company.

(7) CHARLIE'S JET will know more about it now while (2) READYSETGLO can place.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) PIDGEON ROCK finished runner-up in his last run and could go one better here.

(10) IRREVOCABLE DREAM was all at sea on debut. He has a good draw and will come on heaps.

(9) GUNNER RUNNER did well in his 2nd start and the form has been franked.

(6) KUNGHAYFATCHOY runs in his new surroundings.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) CROWN GUARDIAN (coughing last time) appears a difficult ride but if blinkers have no adverse effect could resume winning ways.

(4) BIG BLUE MARBLE is doing well and should fight it out now back on a winning track.

(7) CAPTAIN'S REWARD won impressively on debut and could be anything. She could pass the test.

(5) ONE OF OUR OWN could get into the quartet.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) MOSHAV appears to battle to get going but could time it right and get his consistency rewarded.

(1) EASTERN HEALER runs a good one every alternate run - time to shine.

(9) OCEAN CITY races in her new surroundings and could win fresh.

(11) SEVENTH SON is never far back and could get into the money again.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) WHAT A RED won her last race in Cape Town and is looking to go in again on debut in her new surroundings.

(3) OPERA is never far back and could chalk up a deserved 3rd victory.

(5) ELBI comes off a rest but is capable and must be respected.

(6) MEMPHIS BELLE and (1) CASUAL WEAR could get into the money.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) ARCHILLES ran on strongly in his first local run and should give a good account despite a wide draw.

(8) SLEEPINSEATTLE has pole position and could grab a winning lead.

(5) STREET FLYER is in form and could resume winning ways.

(3) PRIVATE RULER is better than his last two and must be included in bets.

(9) SERENDIPITY is running close up and warrants inclusion.

RACE 9 (2,400M)

(2) KNIGHT OWL loved this course and distance when winning full of running. He gives honest (1) WAR LEGEND 2.5kg but should confirm as the latter may find it just a bit far again.

(6) MUTRIB is ready to show true ability over the extra.

(5) SLAY THE DRAGON wasn't disgraced last start and could get into the mix.

(3) HIGHLANDER and (11) FRENCH LEAVE could make the frame.