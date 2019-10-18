There's a hat-trick in store for talented Tallinn

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(4) BASSAM attracted money on debut but was outpaced. Must be respected from a decent draw.

(12) MAJESTIC THUNDER disappointed last time but can improve.

(2) BLUE SPARK was not striding out last time but should do a lot better.

(13) PURE STATE wasn't disgraced on debut.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(3) RISK TAKER comes off a rest and could complete a hat-trick.

(1) MAWSOOL turned it up last time but has ability and must be respected.

(5) MOUNT LAUREL has won both her starts and could keep her unbeaten status.

(2) FLYING HIGH is holding form.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(4) FREEDOM SEEKER was all at sea on debut. She will be wiser to the task and should go close.

(1) AYE AYE was only pegged back late over this course and distance last time when returning from a break. She will strip fitter.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(6) TALLINN has won both her starts and is on the up. A hat-trick is on the cards.

(4) STORMY WINTER was strongly fancied when showing all heart on debut and will know more about it now.

(10) BALLON D'OR is in the same boat but has a wide gate to overcome.

(2) ILLUSION started poorly on both starts and has a chance if he behaves.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) PATH OF CHOICE followed up his maiden win with another success on handicap debut, when getting the better of (3) SAVVY, who is weighted to turn the tables.

(1) PINK FLOYD and (4) HARDFALLINGRAIN have place chances.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(11) BOLD ELLIE opened her account in open company and, despite a wide draw, could go in again.

(2) VISCOUNTESS VIVIEN is holding form and could turn it around with (4) COMET CRYSTAL.

(8) KIRKCONNEL LASS could reverse places with (7) NOW YOU SEE ME on 1kg better terms.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) HOW AND WHY finished ahead of (6) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC last time. Both should go close over this trip.

(3) EVENING SONG has found her niche racing around the bend and is likely to pose a threat.

(1) OVER THE WAY could have a say too, with 4kg off her back.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(4) RUSSIAN BEAT finished ahead of (2) GREEN HAZE recently. Both will be cherry-ripe and it could get close.

(3) OWLINTHETREE comes into the reckoning on collateral form after needing the run.

(5) SILVER SPECTRUM won well after a rest and appears stable elect.

RACE 9 (1,250M)

(3) IRON HENRY will improve after that local debut when finishing ahead of (1) SPY.

(2) EMPIRE GLORY went close over track and trip recently.

(4) FUNDRAISER and (8) BROOKLYN'S CHOICE have claims too.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(2) LA BELLA MIA is running well and should go close with a 4kg claim.

(1) ATTENBOROUGH has the class and could pull it off.

(5) WINTER STORM needed that last run. He will come on.

(7) STATE TROOPER is another fit contender.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(2) STAR FIGHTER and (5) MISS PLUMCAKE have fitness on their side. Will fight it out.

(4) DUCHESS OF BOURBON is closely matched on form with (2) STAR FIGHTER. She may prefer further but should run well fresh.

(7) SNAPSCAN should do close.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(9) THREE STARS sported blinkers and finished well. She is hard to beat.

(4) TWELVE OAKS could get into the action with 4kg off her back.

(3) BLONDE VISION could improve with blinkers now on.

(5) SOUL OF WIT could flash up late.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) TWIST OF FATE doesn't need to be fully tuned to make a winning reappearance.

(2) CHARLES (gelded) and (3) MAJESTIC MOZART weren't as successful but could have more to offer this term.

(4) SACRED ARROW should run well.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(2) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS just needed her last run and could make amends.

(4) MARGOT'S MAGIC loves this track but has drawn wide.

(3) VIRTUOSA is back on turf and looks sure to give them a go.

(11) CLAREMORRIS has been knocking and should be right there.