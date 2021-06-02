They will not Beat It

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(3) HASTA MANANA will be hard to beat. He has met two promising sorts in both runs and finished second best in a strong field last time.

(7) ARUMUGAM had a fair debut and should make good improvement. The distance suits.

(6) BUSH TRACKER wasn't disgraced from a wide draw on the turf at this venue. He should be right there.

(2) EXECUTIVE DECISION ran his best race here and has drawn well.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) NEVERENDING LOVE was eye catching at Scottsville from a wide draw. She took on males there and the winner of that race looks decent.

(6) BAY OF DREAMS disappointed last time but had excuses and could do a lot better now back on the Poly.

(7) TOP HONOURS could show more after a rest. She had been improving with each start.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) BELLA SICCOME made big improvement when tried over this track and trip and could be too good for these. She was second in a race for winners.

(3) OWLETTE was having her second start when running a much better race and could have scope to threaten.

(4) QUENANZA and (5) CAPRIANA have shown ability and could produce better efforts now, racing on the Poly surface.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) RED RISING has had a late introduction to racing, making her debut late as a three-year-old, but it was eye catching. She can only improve.

(8) COUNTESS CARTIER showed fair potential on debut. She could be anything after a 140-day rest and her trainer's comment is positive.

(4) AIRBUZZ has rounded into best form and must be taken seriously.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(8) BEAT IT is holding form and is back to her favourite distance and can easily win this.

(10) RETAIL THERAPY was ahead of her last time but the latter is trying the shorter trip in her second start after a rest. Both have not drawn well.

(3) MISS GENEROSITY was right up with the pair. She has a decent gate.

(5) NIKIYA is a lot better than her last run and needs to be taken seriously over 1,000m.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(6) MASTER OFTHE NORTH made big improvement last time. He relished the longer trip, taking more experienced Decorated to the wire.

(4) DEORSA is holding form over shorter but should not have a problem with the longer distance on pedigree.

(7) COMMAND COUNCIL has run some fair races on the turf.

(1) CELESTIAL GATE and (2) FORT DAWN have the best of the draws, so watch out.

RACE 7 (1,700M)

(2) LION'S HEAD was expected to improve over the longer trip and he did. He has a decent draw and this could offset the drop in distance.

(6) MAGICAL MIDLANDS finished runner-up in his last two on the Poly and deserves better.

(7) TRULY WICKED and (5) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER weren't far off either and should not be taken lightly at revised terms.

(10) AFRICAN SUNRISE has the class while (11) SPRING FLING is the dark horse.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) GOLDEN TRIP showed pace on local debut but then faded. Her previous runs suggest she is better than that and Poly will suit.

(12) LOVING THE VICTORY is on the up, having finished close up in her last two. She has to overcome a wide draw though.

(8) MEZZYOONA has not let her team down on the Poly and is expected to run well again.

(10) SEA CRUISE disappointed after a fair debut but could surprise.