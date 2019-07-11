They won't catch Blue Spark over the mile

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) SARAH has the form. She comes off a rest and, even if not at peak fitness, should be hard to peg back.

(2) SEEMYVISION won over this C&D and looks the main danger.

(4) TRUE CHARM won easily on debut and should be preferred ahead of stable mates (3) SHE CAN DANCE and (6) CODE BLACK.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) DE LA CRUZ is well above average and could make it three from three on this track.

(4) DUBLIN QUAYS won his debut easier than it appeared and will come on heaps.

(7) URBAN ROCK worked hard for a debut victory but would have gained valuable experience.

(5) GUANTANAMO BAY hasn't been disgraced in feature events and could get into the mix.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(14) SCARLET TIGER, (9) MUSAYTARA and (11) PASCHALS SAMORE have all been wound up for this assignment and they should dominate proceedings.

(2) KINDAVAR and (12) RAINBOW HAZE have race experience and could run close.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(9) BLUE SPARK got lost around the turn last time but flew home late to finish second. He should be the one to beat.

(13) ON MY MIND has been knocking on the door from Day One 1 and was runner-up in his last three.

(3) MOUNT RAINIER disappointed over further last time but is back over a preferred trip.

(4) LION KING has a shout if covered early.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) RONNIE'S CANDY is weighted to win this, however, she comes off an enforced rest after bleeding and may not be ready enough even for this field.

(2) PRETTY BORDER is honest and should run a big race if the favourite fluffs her lines.

(3) SCENT OF EVENING is no slouch and needed her last outing. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ZABARJAD won on the fifth time of asking. He looks to be on the up and, despite a hike in the weights, could go in again.

(7) RIGA D'ORA looked to be a bit flat at his second run as a gelding. After a rest, he should do a lot better.

(3) ARCHILLES could feature if not troubled by breathing.

(12) STAR PROFILE and (6) TRUE WORDS will be trying for stake money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) COUNT TASSILO did well after a rest and wasn't far in front of (4) GREENWOOD DRIVE, (2) ROCKY NIGHT and (12) TORRE DEL ORO.

Luck in the running could be the decider in this wide open contest.

(1) MONOPOLIZE runs well for Gavin and, despite 62kg on his back, could take it.

(7) FINCHATTON, (9) ROCK OF AFRICA, (10) SAIL FOR JOY and (15) NORLAND are not out of it.