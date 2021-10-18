Racing

Third-time lucky

Third-time lucky
Jockey James McDonald steering Nature Strip (No. 1) to win The Everest, the world's richest race on turf, in Sydney on Saturday. PHOTO: AFP

Nature Strip wins The Everest at third attempt

Oct 18, 2021 06:00 am

The co-favourite Nature Strip edged a thrilling finish to win The Everest at the third time of asking in front of a restricted crowd of 10,000 at Sydney's Royal Randwick racecourse in Australia on Saturday.

The world's richest race on turf, with A$15 million (S$14.9 million) in prize money, The Everest was the first major sporting event in New South Wales since the state came out of lockdown last Monday.

The Chris Waller-trained Nature Strip has won six Group 1 races but was fourth and seventh in his previous two attempts.

Jockey James McDonald eased the gelding in front from a wide position early in the 1,200m race and stayed the course to scoop the A$6.2 million prize.

Masked Crusader and Eduardo pushed Nature Strip hard over the final 200m but had to settle for second and third, taking home cheques for A$2.3 million and A$1.4 million, respectively. - REUTERS

Hard Too Think completes S’pore Derby-QEII Cup double
Racing

Hard Too Think completes S'pore Derby-QEII Cup double

Related Stories

Lim’s Lightning set to strike in QEII Cup

Harry’s birthday wish

Thursday's South Africa Results

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING