Third-time lucky

Jockey James McDonald steering Nature Strip (No. 1) to win The Everest, the world's richest race on turf, in Sydney on Saturday.

The co-favourite Nature Strip edged a thrilling finish to win The Everest at the third time of asking in front of a restricted crowd of 10,000 at Sydney's Royal Randwick racecourse in Australia on Saturday.

The world's richest race on turf, with A$15 million (S$14.9 million) in prize money, The Everest was the first major sporting event in New South Wales since the state came out of lockdown last Monday.

The Chris Waller-trained Nature Strip has won six Group 1 races but was fourth and seventh in his previous two attempts.

Jockey James McDonald eased the gelding in front from a wide position early in the 1,200m race and stayed the course to scoop the A$6.2 million prize.