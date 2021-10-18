Third-time lucky
Nature Strip wins The Everest at third attempt
The co-favourite Nature Strip edged a thrilling finish to win The Everest at the third time of asking in front of a restricted crowd of 10,000 at Sydney's Royal Randwick racecourse in Australia on Saturday.
The world's richest race on turf, with A$15 million (S$14.9 million) in prize money, The Everest was the first major sporting event in New South Wales since the state came out of lockdown last Monday.
The Chris Waller-trained Nature Strip has won six Group 1 races but was fourth and seventh in his previous two attempts.
Jockey James McDonald eased the gelding in front from a wide position early in the 1,200m race and stayed the course to scoop the A$6.2 million prize.
Masked Crusader and Eduardo pushed Nature Strip hard over the final 200m but had to settle for second and third, taking home cheques for A$2.3 million and A$1.4 million, respectively. - REUTERS
