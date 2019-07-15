Thompson gets six race days for careless riding

Australian jockey Ben Thompson picks up the six-day suspension for two careless riding offences at Friday night's Kranji meeting.

Apprentice R Zawari and jockey S John were also handed suspensions of three and four Singapore race days respectively for the same offences.

In his first case, Thompson pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 1,350m mark, he permitted his mount, the Leticia Dragon-trained Best Bay, to shift inwards in Race 2.

He was then insufficiently clear of Elite Tripleeight (apprentice CK Ng), resulting in that horse being checked.

In the second case, Thompson was found guilty to a charge of careless riding on the Stephen Gray-trained Solid Cash in Race 4.

He permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 400m mark, carrying Rapidash (M Rodd) outwards, resulting in that horse being turned out.

This in turn crossed the rightful running of Cause To Fly (apprentice WH Kok), resulting in that horse being checked.

Thompson picked up three Singapore race days for each offence.

As he has been engaged to ride at Kranji this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from July 22 until Aug 11.

In Zawari's case, he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that soon after the start in Race 3, he permitted the Mark Walker-trained Time To Rock to shift inwards, when not clear of Quantum (apprentice Kok), taking that horse in.

This resulted in Stardice (apprentice M Nizar) having to be checked.

Zawari was suspended from Saturday until July 26.John pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 200m in Race 7, he permitted the Mok Zhan-Lun-trained My Boss to shift outwards, when not clear of Bushido (D Moor). This resulted in that horse having to be checked severely.

As John has also been engaged to ride at this Friday's and Sunday's Kranji race meeting, his suspension will be from July 22 until Aug 4.

When deciding on the penalties, the stewards took into account the riders' record and the degree of interference and carelessness.