Thompson, Krisna, Melham suspended

Jockey Ben Thompson has been suspended for another three Singapore race days which will rule him out of action for a total of nine Singapore race days.

He had earlier copped two other careless riding suspensions of three Singapore race days each. The penalties will be served consecutively and he will now be out until Aug 23.

Thompson was found guilty to a charge of careless riding for permitting Pennsylvania to shift inwards to a point where insufficiently clear of Star Empire near the 1,300m mark in Race 4 on Sunday. Star Empire, in turn, shifted inwards, tightening the running of Centurion, who became unbalanced and had to be checked.

Apprentice T Krisna and jockey Ben Melham were also suspended for three Singapore race days each for careless riding aboard Air Combat and Always Innocent respectively in Race 2 on Sunday.

Krisna failed to make sufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards, when insufficiently clear of Always Innocent. As a result, that horse had to be checked.

As Krisna has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from July 29 to Aug 9.

Melham permitted Always Innocent to shift outwards near the 450m mark, when not clear of Dawning Gold, resulting in that horse shifting outwards, when not clear of Fort Mustang, who had to be checked.

Melham 's suspension will be from July 25 to Aug 2.