Three suspended, two fined

JOCKEY TENGKU REHAIZAT

Sentence: One Singapore race day, will miss this Saturday's Kranji meeting.

Offence: Careless riding on Lion Spirit in Race 1 last Sunday. Near the 600m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear of Footstepsonthecar, who checked severely.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY SEOW POH HUI

Sentence: One Singapore race day, will miss this Saturday's Kranji meeting.

Offence: Careless riding on I Am Sacred in Race 10 last Sunday. Near the 300m mark, she permitted her mount to shift inwards, while riding it along, when insufficiently clear of My Dreamliner, who checked.

JOCKEY WONG CHIN CHUEN

Sentence: One Singapore race day, will miss this Saturday's Kranji meeting.

Offence: Careless riding on Cheval Rapide in Race 10 last Sunday. Approaching the winning post, he permitted his mount to shift outwards, while riding it along, when insufficiently clear of Songgong Hera, who checked.

JOCKEY MARC LERNER

Sentence/offence: Fined $1,000 for returning to scale 1.1kg over the declared weight when he weighed out for Sunday's Race 7 on Angel Halo. There was no evidence to suggest that Lerner had or attempted to deceive the clerk of scales when weighing. However, Lerner admitted consuming some fluid after he weighed out and that might have contributed to him returning overweight.

JOCKEY JUAN PAUL VAN DER MERWE

Sentence/offence: Fined $1,000 for returning to scale 1.1kg over the declared weight when he weighed out on Decreto for Sunday's Race 11. There was no evidence to suggest that van der Merwe had or attempted to deceive the clerk of scales when weighing. However, he admitted that he had mistakenly ridden in a different safety vest from the one he weighed out with. The stewards inspected both safety vests and were satisfied that they were both approved safety vests and that it was a genuine mistake on his behalf.