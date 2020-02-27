Three on the trot for Mr Malek

Mr Malek, winning his last start (above), looks set to make it back-to-back victories in Saturday's Race 6.

Who can stop Mr Malek from making it three on the trot on Saturday?

Not too many. And even then, it will take a mighty effort.

Especially now that he is in such terrific condition.

Like most of the named runners from the Oscar Racing Stable's string, Mr Malek was the star of the show at trackwork yesterday morning.

Taken out by John Powell, he gave stablemate Sun Ace (R Iskandar) a couple of lengths' handicap at the 600m mark but quickly reeled him in to clock a smart 36.5sec for the short trip.

Sun Ace was to run in Race 5 tomorrow but was a scratching.

Back to Mr Malek, well, he was "singing" on the training track - and they were all the right notes.

A prolific performer since arriving here early last year, Mr Malek settled in quickly and, five months later, he had the Kranji faithful on their feet when he charged home to beat Supermax by almost five lengths.

That was just his second start. Rested for four months, he went to the trials on New Year's Eve and again on Jan 14. He finished second in that first one and won the next by a length.

Satisfied with what he had seen, trainer Lee Freedman sent him to the races where punters pounced on him like a pitbull devouring a ribeye steak. They backed him down to $9 favourtism and it was the easiest money they had ever made.

Mr Malek, ridden by Vlad Duric, took a sit behind the pace, got going midway down the stretch and that was it. He would beat Buuraq for almost two lengths - easing up. It was a copybook ride on a really good horse.

The son of Swiss Ace has been off the track for a month which must seem like too long for his fans. They will be there on Saturday for the Silver Bowl, of course. But the money in their pockets will be for Mr Malek who does look too smart for Class 4 company.

Yes, there's the $175,000 Silver Bowl on offer on Saturday and a newcomer from Freedman's yard could be worth a flutter at nice odds.

Minister (S Noh) galloped over the 600m in 38.5sec and, while seemingly thrown into the deep end on debut, it could be a masterstroke as he does look forward enough to land a blow.

An American-bred, he's had two trials - the latest was just a week ago - and both times he figured in the finish, taking second on Feb 11 and second again, behind Churchill.

Anyway, before all of that happens, there's racing tomorrow and it could pay to keep an eye on Rocket Star in Race 8. He turned in a pleasing workout, running the 600m in 40.3sec with Duric on the reins.

A fine-looking chestnut, Rocket Star has shown the qualities of a top horse.

Quickly off the mark, he opened his account at his second start in June last year, beating Admiral Winston by almost three lengths over the 1,100m.

Since then, his reputation has just grown larger than life. Indeed, his form figures since that win must read like a fairytale to his connections: 2-2-2-3-1. That last "1" coming a month ago when he beat Sun King with the utmost of ease.

He looks ready to add another win to the tally and a feather to the cap of trainer Ricardo Le Grange.