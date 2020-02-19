Three-year-olds set fast tempo

So what if it is just one day of racing and an eight-race programme on Friday night? Don't go making other plans.

You see, it could be a nice evening at Kranji and the race to whet the appetite could be the Open Maiden event over the 1,400m.

It will bring together some tried-and-tested gallopers still looking for that elusive first win and some up-and-coming youngsters all eager to show off.

Of the whippersnappers, three leap from the line-up.

They're Smoke And Mirrors, Amore Amore and Tobruk.

All from Lee Freedman's barracks, they were impressive on the training track yesterday morning.

Smoke And Mirrors had Brazilian Ruan Maia in the saddle when running the 600m in 36.1sec.

JP Van Der Merwe took the reins on Tobruk, who covered the distance in 37.5sec, while Patrick Moloney was legged up onto Amore Amore and they galloped over the 600m in 37.5sec.

It was a month ago that Amore Amore made his racing debut and he didn't fare too badly, taking fourth spot in that race won by Cavalla Court.

He finished two lengths behind the winner - after having to race wide and without cover for most of that 1,200m trip.

Owned by Lucky Unicorn Stable, Amore Amore can only get better and he just might appreciate the extra 200m that he has to cover on Friday.

Tobruk has already banked in excess of $16,000 for his connections. The bulk of it came when he finished second to Diamond Ring on debut last August.

Last time out, which was some 10 days ago, he was obliged to cover extra ground when racing five wide for most of the trip.

He eventually finished fifth behind Lord Justice in what was a classy Open Maiden event over the 1,200m.

A three-year-old by Time For War, Tobruk has had a heap of trials leading up to that last start and, with yesterday's hit-out under his girth, he should be among the favourites on Friday.

As for Smoke And Mirrors, he looks a promising sort.

Another three-year-old, Smoke And Mirrors has, in his five starts, had to play bridesmaid twice.

While both those runs were some six months ago, the son of Ocean Park did put in a good effort at the trials last month when second behind Burkaan.

We expected a forward show at his next race start, but somehow he didn't bring that form to the races and was soundly whipped by Shanti and company.

He finished eighth in a capacity field of 14 - some four lengths behind the winner.

However, his work on the training track does suggest he is in good enough condition to break his maiden status.

Then again, the same can be said of Freedman's other two runners - which makes for an exciting contest.