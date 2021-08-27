Thumbs up for Marcus-Gardenia combo

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) FATEFUL DAY jumped slowly on debut but caught the eye by running on. He over-raced when trying the Poly second-up. That run is best forgiven. A 4kg claim and the switch to turf make him an attractive proposition.

(4) SANCTITY should have won by now. He has run decent races over further distance. But he may prove dangerous over the minimum trip on his sprint breeding.

(8) SOWETO ROSE and (9) GLOBAL PATH can make improvement and get into the money.

Trainer Garth Puller's three newcomers have fair pedigrees. Follow the betting.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) GLOBAL SECRET has run some good races. She looks the one to beat. She is racing after a rest but may have made huge improvement.

(10) CASHEW is a lot better than her last run suggests. It was over a distance that could be too short. Her penultimate run is proving a decent form line. But she has a wide draw to overcome.

(5) ROY'S ROCKER, (7) HOT STRIKE and (9) ZURI'S STAR seem capable of a lot better. Roy's Rocker is finally going further and it could be what she needs.

(8) RAINBOW RHAPSODY is one of two first-timers to watch out. She could be ideally suited to this distance on pedigree.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) PATH TO FORTUNE and (2) ROYAL MONARCH made good improvement in their third starts over different distances. It appears as if Path To Fortune could enjoy the longer trip but he did pull on the Poly and is still learning. Royal Monarch was racing after a gelding operation. On running style, he could show much more.

Watch out for well-bred first-timer (4) FORWARD SPELL, who has bypassed sprint preps for a debut over 1,600m. He could be anything.

(6) HEAD GARDENER was all at sea on debut but he is well related. He could come out a different sort after a rest and a gelding operation.

(1) GO SANDALS should be in the firing line.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(7) FORT WYLIE has had his career resuscitated since trying Scottsville. He has also shown stamina and should have every chance.

(3) YOUNG NELSON was held by many on his last run but he had a wide draw. In any case, he has run better races at this venue. He is a youngster and should getter better with time.

(1) TRACKER JACKER has drawn well again. He can finally get it right as he is holding form.

(11) DEPUTY MARSHALL caught the eye three starts back but disappointed in his next two outings. He may get the race run to suit.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(7) GARDENIA was hampered at a crucial stage when beaten by Glory Days. It was her first run over a bit further and she will know a lot more about it this time. Top jockey Anton Marcus will do the steering.

(3) MEET AT THE GEORGE won her first try over this trip in good style despite sustaining a cut.

(6) ELUSIVE CURRENT was not far off in that race and she may be better racing from behind, rather than in front.

(2) MACARA found 1,000m too short after a rest. She should appreciate the longer trip.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Highveld raider (4) WARRIOR CAPTAIN is making what was already a competitive sprint more interesting. He has fair form and was tried in a strong race before being rested. He is reportedly fit and well.

(1) FLY THE COUP has been beaten in close finishes twice over this distance. He would be deserving and his prep looks perfect this time.

(8) PRINCEKRESH has been in the form of his life over this course and distance. He should be right there again.

(6) SIR POM produced a thrilling win the last time he raced over this track and trip. He could repeat.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) SPACE RACE came down to this region and won her maiden easily on the Poly at Greyville. She is in good form and is now trying the Scottsville track. She should have a big say.

(6) MY SAVING GRACE is holding form after a rest. She will be at her peak, so could turn in her career best. Her last run in a stronger race was promising.

She had (2) DUCHESS OF SUSSEX behind her but that filly was returning from a rest and hung badly. She won her maiden at this track and can improve.

(1) BRUNILDA is overdue. The mare could finally score again after a layoff.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(12) FADE TO BLACK, who was ready to win before being rested, and (10) RADAMES, who impressed in the maidens last time, have both drawn wide. It is an extended sprint and horses from good draws have an advantage.

(3) VALIDUS is a capable sort on his day. Having drawn well over what looks the ideal distance, he could get it right.

(9) NORTHERN WARRIOR may have been racing over shorter trips but he has met stronger opposition. He could prove to be an upset material with the 4kg claim.

(11) TOM BOMBADIL disappointed after a good win, but he is suited to this distance.