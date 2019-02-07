Thursday's Hong Kong race preview

RACE 1 (1,800M)

2 RED ELYSEES has been racing well enough this season, with his runs well spaced. He gets Silvestre De Sousa aboard for the first time and, from a good draw, he shapes as a leading contender.

5 FAMILY LEADER has shown promise in his four starts to date, including a nice third last Saturday. He steps up to 1,800m now, a trip that should suit, and he's the main danger.

9 LE PANACHE is honest and should be somewhere around the mark.

7 POSITIVELY HIGH is worth including in all exotics now that he jumps up in trip.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

1 SAVVY SEVEN ran on nicely at his first Class 5 start last time out. He should be suited up to 1,600m and he looms as the one to beat in this spot.

6 JUMBO BUS ran well getting down in grade two starts back before having issues last time out. Up to 1,600m, so he might have a chance to break through.

3 MONEY WINNER gets Zac Purton back aboard again, with the Champion Jockey having steered the grey to victory two back. He's a chance yet again.

2 MANAGEMENT STAR is not without a hope back into Class 5.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

8 TRIUMPHANT LIGHT returned to form last time out with a neck second to The Full Bloom. He has a wide gate to overcome but he should push forward anyway and he can stick on strongly late.

10 SUNNY ORIENT is his own worst enemy but he's been racing well in recent starts. Maybe he can finally get a breakthrough here.

9 SCARBOROUGH FAIR has been showing glimpses of his best form of late. He's had a raft of gear changes and he might be worth watching here.

1 FIRE AND GOLD gets down in grade and he's not without a chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 HAPPY ALUMNI didn't have the clearest of runs on debut but made nice enough ground into fifth behind Full Of Beauty. He needs luck and is one to watch.

2 HIGH REV shaped up promisingly on debut before a disappointing effort last time out. Zac Purton sticks solid and an improved performance can be expected back to 1,200m.

1 REGENCY DARLING is always a chance in these sorts of races and this isn't the strongest contest.

6 PERFECT PAIR can take a step forward at start two.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 SOLAR WAI WAI was only beaten a head on debut. He should make natural progression here and this is not the strongest Class 4 event on record.

1 BULB ELITE drops to Class 4 for the first time. He's shown glimpses of form in the past and he can figure here.

3 WHAT A LEGEND has an awkward draw but his last run behind Tornado Twist was good and, given what Tornado Twist has done since, it looks a good form reference.

6 EMPIRE OF PATCH can get into the placings.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

3 SPLENDOUR AND GOLD ran well on debut. He should relish the 1,400m and he should enjoy every chance from gate two here.

1 BEAUTY ENERGY has run well in his last two starts at this course and distance, including an effort last time out where he didn't have the clearest of paths before finishing third. Zac Purton jumps aboard from gate five and he looks the main danger.

5 MR DARTHVEGAR started favourite on debut before finishing fifth. He had a couple of excuses and, although Purton jumps off, he looks a chance at his second start.

8 CARE FREE PRINCE will push forward. He can stick on for some minor money and must go into those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 FULL OF BEAUTY won narrowly on debut but shaped as a very nice horse in the making with his victory at start two last time out. The way that he raced away there suggests that he can more than measure up in Class 3.

8 BLITZING returns to Sha Tin after a nice early-season campaign at Happy Valley. He should be just as good here at the bigger track and he's the main threat.

1 FANTASTIC EIGHT has one of the worst actions in Hong Kong racing, but he's also always competitive down in this grade. He can't be overlooked.

9 FIRST RESPONDER finished second at his last Irish start in a Curragh maiden behind subsequent G1 winner Ten Sovereigns. He can improve quickly for John Moore.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

5 REGENCY BO BO steps up in grade, a move that doesn't necessarily look to be what he's after. However, he stands out as potentially the sole leader here with no weight on his back and he is always dangerous in that scenario. If Dylan Mo can rate him right, he may be able to steal this one.

4 MORETHANLUCKY ran a good race for second to Conte in the G3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup at this course and distance. He's a player in here and a win wouldn't surprise.

6 SOLAR PATCH returns for the first time since July, when he finished third in the final race of the 2017/18 season. He impressed last season and it wouldn't shock to see him show up fresh.

3 WHAT ELSE BUT YOU is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 MR GENUINE returns to Class 3 for the first time since March 2017. In fact, this is only the third time in his Hong Kong career that he has stepped out with a rating below 80, with the Dark Angel gelding having his 48th start in here. This isn't his best course and distance but he can fly home late with even luck.

5 KEY WITNESS is another greybeard, having his 64th start in this spot. He's run well at his last two and he isn't without claims.

4 THRILLED, a former Godolphin galloper down under, can show up on debut.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 MAGIC LEGEND has been on a downward spiral this season. However, his last run was good enough to suggest that he could figure with the drop in grade. He should enjoy every chance under Douglas Whyte.

6 FEARLESS FIRE returns to Sha Tin after a number of good Happy Valley efforts. He has to overcome a wide gate but he'll be running on late.

7 LAST KINGDOM has been looking a little more tractable of late. If he settles, he's definitely a contender off his current rating.

14 PICKEN is progressing the right way, but he's worth opposing if he's too short.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

5 FAMOUS WARRIOR has established something of a reputation as a non-winner. However, that elusive day in the winners' circle is coming shortly and perhaps it could be here, with the Husson gelding set to have every opportunity from the inside gate under Alberto Sanna.

3 FOLLOW ME has won two of his last three starts in impressive fashion. He's likely to be short again and, while he is one of the primary chances, he does have to overcome the outside gate.

1 VINCY has performed well at his two Hong Kong starts to date. He's sure to be in the mix again.

12 CORDYCEPS isn't without a hope stepping up to 1,600m. He can be tossed into those novelty bets.