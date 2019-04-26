Thursday's Kranji Barrier Trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Rocket Star (T Krisna)
2 Mowgli (G Boss)
3 Adipson (WH Kok)
4 Stormy View (C Murray)
5 Golden Dash (JP Van Der Merwe)
6 Lim's Unique
7 Perfect (M Rodd)
8 Uluru (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, 21/2, 11/2, 103/4, 1, 303/4 (1min 0.68sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Eye Guy (Boss)
2 Country Quack
3 Evil Wesley (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 171/4, 121/2 (59.31)
TRIAL 3
1 Black Jade (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Blizzard (D Moor)
3 Be Bee (M Kellady)
4 King Louis (Boss)
5 Elite Excalibur (Rodd)
6 War Affair (J Powell)
7 Nova Strike (Woodworth)
8 Time Odyssey (Murray)
9 Walking Thunder
Margins and time: Hd, 21/4, 1/2, ns, 3/4, nk, hd, 123/4 (59.97)
TRIAL 4
1 Pennywise (Murray)
2 Chocante (M Kellady)
3 Filibuster (Merwe)
4 Elite Incredible (Rodd)
5 Athletica (Powell)
6 Majestic Empress (Krisna)
7 Lionrockspirit (Boss)
8 Mister Yeoh (B Thompson)
9 Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat)
10 Not Usual Prince (WS Chan)
Margins and time: Hd, 11/4, 1/2, ns, 1/2, hd, 3/4, 23/4, 11/4 (1:00.82)
TRIAL 5
1 Super Tycoon (Krisna)
2 Beautiful Day (Ck Ng)
3 Sun Ace (J Azzopardi)
4 Overcoming (Moor)
5 Golden Flame (Thompson)
6 Magnificent Gold (Merwe)
7 Bahama Mama (Boss)
8 Centenary Diamond (Murray)
9 Mamamia Mamamia (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 1/2, 31/2 (1:00.60)
TRIAL 6
1 Grand Choice (Chin)
2 Fireworks
3 Middle Kingdom (Murray)
4 Hardcore (Thompson)
5 Latent Power (Moor)
6 Joyful Aspiration (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 61/4, 23/4, 1/2, 3/4, 121/2 (1:00.48)
