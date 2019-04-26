Racing

Thursday's Kranji Barrier Trial results

Apr 26, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Rocket Star (T Krisna)

2 Mowgli (G Boss)

3 Adipson (WH Kok)

4 Stormy View (C Murray)

5 Golden Dash (JP Van Der Merwe)

6 Lim's Unique

Racing

One World looks a standout in the last race

Related Stories

Foreign Source looks speedy

Grand Choice runs them ragged

Penang trackwork

7 Perfect (M Rodd)

8 Uluru (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, 21/2, 11/2, 103/4, 1, 303/4 (1min 0.68sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Eye Guy (Boss)

2 Country Quack

3 Evil Wesley (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 171/4, 121/2 (59.31)

TRIAL 3

1 Black Jade (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Blizzard (D Moor)

3 Be Bee (M Kellady)

4 King Louis (Boss)

5 Elite Excalibur (Rodd)

6 War Affair (J Powell)

7 Nova Strike (Woodworth)

8 Time Odyssey (Murray)

9 Walking Thunder

Margins and time: Hd, 21/4, 1/2, ns, 3/4, nk, hd, 123/4 (59.97)

TRIAL 4

1 Pennywise (Murray)

2 Chocante (M Kellady)

3 Filibuster (Merwe)

4 Elite Incredible (Rodd)

5 Athletica (Powell)

6 Majestic Empress (Krisna)

7 Lionrockspirit (Boss)

8 Mister Yeoh (B Thompson)

9 Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat)

10 Not Usual Prince (WS Chan)

Margins and time: Hd, 11/4, 1/2, ns, 1/2, hd, 3/4, 23/4, 11/4 (1:00.82)

TRIAL 5

1 Super Tycoon (Krisna)

2 Beautiful Day (Ck Ng)

3 Sun Ace (J Azzopardi)

4 Overcoming (Moor)

5 Golden Flame (Thompson)

6 Magnificent Gold (Merwe)

7 Bahama Mama (Boss)

8 Centenary Diamond (Murray)

9 Mamamia Mamamia (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 1/2, 31/2 (1:00.60)

TRIAL 6

1 Grand Choice (Chin)

2 Fireworks

3 Middle Kingdom (Murray)

4 Hardcore (Thompson)

5 Latent Power (Moor)

6 Joyful Aspiration (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 61/4, 23/4, 1/2, 3/4, 121/2 (1:00.48)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING