Racing

Thursday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 06, 2020 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Fireworks (P Moloney)

2 Heavenly Dancer (V Duric)

3 Speed Racer (R Maia)

4 Travis (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 23/4, 2, 6(1:01.26)

TRIAL 2

1 More Than Oil

Lim's Dream's chances tonight are boosted by his recent trial victory.
Racing

Duo worth following on good form

Related Stories

‘The Count’ gets 15th rider

Elite Conquest barrels home

Welcome, Kayla, to Kranji

2 Sun Chess (Moloney)

3 Communication (CS Chin)

4 SG Talent (Saifudin)

5 Melting Point

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 21/2, 241/4 (1:01.50)

TRIAL 3

1 Elite Conquest (M Lerner)

2 Our Pinnacle

3 Yabadabadoo (L Beuzelin)

4 Silent Force (Moloney)

5 Destroyer Eclipse (Duric)

6 Satellite Warrior (JP van der Merwe)

7 Mo Almighty (CS Chin)

8 David's Sling

9 Lim's Dashing

10 Invincible Ryker (I Azhar)

Margins and time: Nk, shd, 1/2, hd, nk, 2, 1, 11/2, 33/4 (1:00.77)

TRIAL 4

1 Kiwi Kid (Lerner)

2 Lonely Boy (Beuzelin)

3 Dragon Ryker (Moloney)

4 Romantic

5 My Sweetheart (WH Kok)

6 Lim's Torpedo (T Rehaizat)

7 Star Bullet (S John)

8 Extra Win (Saifudin)

9 Vetri

10 Eunos Ave Three (D Moor)

Margins and time: 4, 1, 1, 3/4, 11/4, 11/4, 3, 53/4, 1/2 (1:00.53)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING