Thursday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Fireworks (P Moloney)
2 Heavenly Dancer (V Duric)
3 Speed Racer (R Maia)
4 Travis (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 23/4, 2, 6(1:01.26)
TRIAL 2
1 More Than Oil
2 Sun Chess (Moloney)
3 Communication (CS Chin)
4 SG Talent (Saifudin)
5 Melting Point
Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 21/2, 241/4 (1:01.50)
TRIAL 3
1 Elite Conquest (M Lerner)
2 Our Pinnacle
3 Yabadabadoo (L Beuzelin)
4 Silent Force (Moloney)
5 Destroyer Eclipse (Duric)
6 Satellite Warrior (JP van der Merwe)
7 Mo Almighty (CS Chin)
8 David's Sling
9 Lim's Dashing
10 Invincible Ryker (I Azhar)
Margins and time: Nk, shd, 1/2, hd, nk, 2, 1, 11/2, 33/4 (1:00.77)
TRIAL 4
1 Kiwi Kid (Lerner)
2 Lonely Boy (Beuzelin)
3 Dragon Ryker (Moloney)
4 Romantic
5 My Sweetheart (WH Kok)
6 Lim's Torpedo (T Rehaizat)
7 Star Bullet (S John)
8 Extra Win (Saifudin)
9 Vetri
10 Eunos Ave Three (D Moor)
Margins and time: 4, 1, 1, 3/4, 11/4, 11/4, 3, 53/4, 1/2 (1:00.53)
