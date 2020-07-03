Thursday’s Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Maceo (M Kellady)

2 Almugir (R Munger)

3 Tilsworth Sydney (WH Kok)

4 Amethyst (M Ewe)

Margins and time: 7, 1, 1 ( 1 min 01.52sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Mardoona (S Shafrizal)

2 Jacksa (L Beuzelin)

3 Seson (Kok)

4 Autumn Blitz (Kellady)

Margins and time: Hd, 6, 7½ (1:02.33)

TRIAL 3

1 Gingerella (N Zyrul)

2 Strap Marks (V Duric)

3 Frey (JP van der Merwe)

4 Ablest Ascend (Shafrizal)

5 The August (T Rehaizat)

6 Asaad (I Azhar)

Margins and time: 2¼, 3½, ¾, 21¾, 7 (1;02.32)

TRIAL 4

1 Safeer (Beuzelin)

2 Skywalk (Duric)

3 Zac Kasa (R Maia)

4 Star Of Jupiter (Kellady) 5 Sky Rocket 6 Caribbean Lady (M Lerner) 7 War Affair (Zyrul) 8 Lim's Samurai

Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, 1¾, 1, 2¾, 10¼ (1:01.16)

TRIAL 5

1 Star Empire

2 Aramani (Duric)

3 Stunning Cat (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Trapio (Beuzelin)

5 I'm Incredible (Kellady)

6 King's Speech

7 Watch Out Boss (CS Chin)

8 Salamence

Margins and time: Hd, 1½, ½, ¾, 4½, 5, ½ (1:00.92)

TRIAL 6

1 Galaxy Star (Duric)

2 Khan (Shafrizal)

3 Bushido (Beuzelin)

4 Our Pinnacle

5 Yulong Jazz (S Noh)

Margins and time: Nk, hd, ½, 8½ (1:01.22)

TRIAL 7

1 I Am Beautiful (Shafrizal)

2 Super Great (ZX Tan)

3 Tyson (A'Isisuhairi)

4 Charming Diamond (Kellady)

5 Atlantean (I Saifudin)

6 Triple Bowl (Chin)

7 Lim's Torpedo

Margins and time: Nk, 4¼, 2½, ½, 4½, 1 (1:01.54)

TRIAL 8

1 Hotshots Slam (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Golden Thunder (J See)

3 Made In China (Saifudin)

4 Voluntad (Lerner)

5 Achieved More (Duric)

6 JK Formidable (van der Merwe)

7 Hosayliao (Zyrul)

8 Uncle Lucky (TH Koh)

9 Red Claw (Chin)

Margins and time: 2, ½, 6¾, 4, 3, ½, 8¼, 4½ (1:01.70)

TRIAL 9

1 Well Deserved (Duric)

2 Coloniel Star (Saifudin)

3 Twill Guy (Maia)

4 Our Showcase (Zyrul)

5 Bencoolen

6 Carnelian (Lerner)

7 Evil Roadster (John)

8 Wisaka (See)

Margins and time: 2, ns, ½, ½, 2½, ½, 1 (1:02.47)

TRIAL 10

1 Trafalgar

2 In The Black

3 Winning Legend (Maia)

4 Evil Speedo (John)

5 Super Talent (Rehaizat)

6 Silver Way (Zyrul)

7 Lady Stuning ( See)

8 Easy South East

Margins and time: ½, ¾, 2½, ½, shd, ½, 1½ (1:02.74)

TRIAL 11

1 Spirit Of D'Wind 2 My Win (van der Merwe) 3 Winning Power (CK Ng) 4 High Voltage (See) 5 Silkardo 6 Gunmetal Grey (Lerner) 7 Tin's Machine (John) 8 Fight My Way (Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1¾, ½, 2, 2, 1¼, 11¾, 22¼ (1:03.43)

TRIAL 12

1 Assassin (Zyrul)

2 Perfect Mission (See)

3 Ma Bao Bao (Rehaizat)

4 Leggenda (John)

5 Lion Spirit (Ng)

6 My Miracle (van der Merwe)

7 Wind Rhapsody (Lerner)

8 She's The One (Saifudin)

9 Captain Bill

Margins and time: ½, 1, ¾, ¾, shd, 3, 1¾, 39½ (1:02.91)