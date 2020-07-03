Thursday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Maceo (M Kellady)
2 Almugir (R Munger)
3 Tilsworth Sydney (WH Kok)
4 Amethyst (M Ewe)
Margins and time: 7, 1, 1 ( 1 min 01.52sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Mardoona (S Shafrizal)
2 Jacksa (L Beuzelin)
3 Seson (Kok)
4 Autumn Blitz (Kellady)
Margins and time: Hd, 6, 7½ (1:02.33)
TRIAL 3
1 Gingerella (N Zyrul)
2 Strap Marks (V Duric)
3 Frey (JP van der Merwe)
4 Ablest Ascend (Shafrizal)
5 The August (T Rehaizat)
6 Asaad (I Azhar)
Margins and time: 2¼, 3½, ¾, 21¾, 7 (1;02.32)
TRIAL 4
1 Safeer (Beuzelin)
2 Skywalk (Duric)
3 Zac Kasa (R Maia)
4 Star Of Jupiter (Kellady) 5 Sky Rocket 6 Caribbean Lady (M Lerner) 7 War Affair (Zyrul) 8 Lim's Samurai
Margins and time: Shd, nk, ½, 1¾, 1, 2¾, 10¼ (1:01.16)
TRIAL 5
1 Star Empire
2 Aramani (Duric)
3 Stunning Cat (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Trapio (Beuzelin)
5 I'm Incredible (Kellady)
6 King's Speech
7 Watch Out Boss (CS Chin)
8 Salamence
Margins and time: Hd, 1½, ½, ¾, 4½, 5, ½ (1:00.92)
TRIAL 6
1 Galaxy Star (Duric)
2 Khan (Shafrizal)
3 Bushido (Beuzelin)
4 Our Pinnacle
5 Yulong Jazz (S Noh)
Margins and time: Nk, hd, ½, 8½ (1:01.22)
TRIAL 7
1 I Am Beautiful (Shafrizal)
2 Super Great (ZX Tan)
3 Tyson (A'Isisuhairi)
4 Charming Diamond (Kellady)
5 Atlantean (I Saifudin)
6 Triple Bowl (Chin)
7 Lim's Torpedo
Margins and time: Nk, 4¼, 2½, ½, 4½, 1 (1:01.54)
TRIAL 8
1 Hotshots Slam (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Golden Thunder (J See)
3 Made In China (Saifudin)
4 Voluntad (Lerner)
5 Achieved More (Duric)
6 JK Formidable (van der Merwe)
7 Hosayliao (Zyrul)
8 Uncle Lucky (TH Koh)
9 Red Claw (Chin)
Margins and time: 2, ½, 6¾, 4, 3, ½, 8¼, 4½ (1:01.70)
TRIAL 9
1 Well Deserved (Duric)
2 Coloniel Star (Saifudin)
3 Twill Guy (Maia)
4 Our Showcase (Zyrul)
5 Bencoolen
6 Carnelian (Lerner)
7 Evil Roadster (John)
8 Wisaka (See)
Margins and time: 2, ns, ½, ½, 2½, ½, 1 (1:02.47)
TRIAL 10
1 Trafalgar
2 In The Black
3 Winning Legend (Maia)
4 Evil Speedo (John)
5 Super Talent (Rehaizat)
6 Silver Way (Zyrul)
7 Lady Stuning ( See)
8 Easy South East
Margins and time: ½, ¾, 2½, ½, shd, ½, 1½ (1:02.74)
TRIAL 11
1 Spirit Of D'Wind 2 My Win (van der Merwe) 3 Winning Power (CK Ng) 4 High Voltage (See) 5 Silkardo 6 Gunmetal Grey (Lerner) 7 Tin's Machine (John) 8 Fight My Way (Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1¾, ½, 2, 2, 1¼, 11¾, 22¼ (1:03.43)
TRIAL 12
1 Assassin (Zyrul)
2 Perfect Mission (See)
3 Ma Bao Bao (Rehaizat)
4 Leggenda (John)
5 Lion Spirit (Ng)
6 My Miracle (van der Merwe)
7 Wind Rhapsody (Lerner)
8 She's The One (Saifudin)
9 Captain Bill
Margins and time: ½, 1, ¾, ¾, shd, 3, 1¾, 39½ (1:02.91)
