Thursday’s Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Special Ops (V Duric) H 2 Lim's Dreamwalker (WH Kok) 3 Split Second (K A'Isisuhairi) 4 The Wild Prince (TH Koh) 5 Rise Of The Legend (N Zyrul) Margins and time: 3, 3/4, 31/2, 1/2 (1min 01.56 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Southern Wind (CS Chin) H 2 Moon Face (R Maia) H 3 Happy Friday (B Woodworth) 4 Trading Post (Duric) 5 Solid Cash 6 Trumpy (A'Isisuhairi) 7 Sun Noble (S Noh) Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, nk, shd, 21/4, shd (1:00.95)

TRIAL 3

1 Surpass Natural H 2 Siam Warrior (Duric) H 3 Sacred Croix (CK Ng) H 4 Altair (K Hakim) 5 Elite Power (Maia) 6 Zac Kasa (JP van der Merwe) 7 Constant Justice (A'Isisuhairi) 8 Lim's Dream 9 Gingerella (Zyrul) Margins and time: 1, 1, 1/2, shd, hd, 51/4, 1, 9 (59.64sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Tesoro Privado (ZX Tan) H 2 Star Jack (M Lerner) H 3 Quarter Back (L Beuzelin) H 4 Hugo (Noh) H 5 Inferno (Duric) 6 Aramaayo (M Kellady) 7 Bahana 8 Dragon Duke (Woodworth) 9 Lim's Magic Margins and time: 3/4, 3/4, 11/2, 21/2, 11/4, 3/4, 1/2, 61/4 (1:02.03)

TRIAL 5

1 Street Cry Success (Ng) H 2 Blitzing (A'Isisuhairi) H 3 Siam Royal Orchid (Beuzelin) H 4 Diamond Beauty (Maia) 5 Elite Conquest (Lerner) 6 Sacred Gift (Woodworth) 7 Beau Geste (Hakim) 8 Lim's Zoom 9 Dicton (M Nizar) Margins and time: 23/4, 1/2, 1/2, 71/4, 1/2, hd, 33/4, nk (1:01.27)

TRIAL 6

1 Super Invincible (Duric) H 2 Arc Triumph (I Saifudin) H 3 Headhunter (Lerner) H 4 Trapio (Beuzelin) 5 Harbour Approach (S Shafrizal) 6 Bluestone (Maia) 7 Sacred Don 8 Snip (Chin) 9 Chocante (A'Isisuhairi) 10 Kiss Your Song (Kellady) Margins and time: 2, 1/2, 1/2, nk, shd, 61/4, 53/4, shd, shd (1:00.33)

TRIAL 7

1 First Chief (Lerner) 2 Zero To Hero 3 Always Innocent (Kellady) 4 Legend Rocks 5 Super Tycoon (T Krisna) 6 War Pride (Zyrul) 7 Lim's Passion 8 Atlas (Maia) 9 Sacred Judgement (Woodworth) Margins and time: 11/4, 1, 51/2, shd, 1/2, 23/4, 3/4, 11/2 (1:01.15)

TRIAL 8

1 Bushido (Beuzelin) H 2 Imperium (Shafrizal) H 3 Elite Silverghost (A'Isisuhairi) H 4 Sun Princeps 5 Just Landed (Munger) 6 Yulong Jazz (Noh) 7 Tenyatta (Merwe) 8 Rule The World (Kellady) 9 Kiwi Kid (Lerner) 10 Big Day (Chin) Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 13/4, 31/4, hd, 2, 1/2, 31/4, 1/2 (1:00.57)

TRIAL 9

1 Vulcan (Kellady) H 2 Mr Fat Kiddy (Ewe) H 3 Extra Win (Saifudin) H 4 Kharisma (Duric) H 5 I'm A Conqueror (Munger) 6 I Am Beautiful (Shafrizal) 7 Street Party (Merwe) 8 Lord Justice 9 Lincoln County (Woodworth) 10 Lim's Force (Rehaizat) Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, ns, 1/2, nk, 43/4, 11/2, 3, 23/4 (1:00.60)

TRIAL 10

1 Sky Eye H 2 Tingle Marc (Munger) H 3 Drone (Shafrizal) 4 Hosayliao (Duric) 5 Middle Kingdom (Beuzelin) 6 Wisaka (Ewe) 7 Acrobat 8 Harvest Time (Lerner) 9 Top Of The Line (Maia) 10 Shangani (Nizar) Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 1/2, ns, 1/2, 3/4, 5, hd (1:01.79)

TRIAL 11

1 Elite Saint (Nizar) H 2 Fast And Fearless (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Happy Lucky Star 4 Star Effect (John) 5 In The Black 6 Amazing Choice 7 Loving Babe (J See) 8 Qilin Top Form (Zyrul) Margins and time: Nk, 1, nk, 11/2, 1/2, 13/4, 143/4 (1:01.29)

TRIAL 12

1 Lim's Rhythm (K Hakim) H 2 Fountain Of Fame (Nizar) 3 Speed Racer 4 Dark Knight (Chin) 5 Smash (Ng) 6 Sayonara (Duric) 7 Wins ( See) 8 Barbarian 9 Spirit Seven Margins and time: 33/4, 11/2, 1/2, 1, 1/2, 1, 3/4, 61/4 (1:01.66)

TRIAL 13

1 Latent Power (Beuzelin) H 2 Gold Rush (Munger) 3 Cassius (Saifudin) 4 Marcus Antonius (Merwe) 5 Alfares (Shafrizal) 6 Donlikeyou ( Ng) 7 Sun Decree 8 Gunmetal Grey (Lerner) Margins and time: 61/2, 21/4, 1, 3/4, 1, 2, hd (1:01.48)

TRIAL 14

1 Take A Chance (Maia) 2 Travis (See) 3 Sun Royale 4 Flash The Flag (Munger) Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, 7 (1:02.53)