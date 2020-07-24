Thursday's Kranji barrier-trial results

Water Rocket (outside) beating Super Smart in Trial 5 yesterday.

TRIAL 1

1 Tuesday * (L Beuzelin) 2 Oracle (S Noh) 3 Almalek (S Shafrizal) 4 Tiger Leap (WH Kok) 5 Spearhead (N Zyrul) 6 Kanthaka (M Lerner) 7 Lim's Straight (T Rehaizat) 8 Lim's Wish (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 3/4, 11/2, 1/2, 11/2, 41/2, nk, 11/2 (1min 02.71sec)

TRIAL 2

1 You Rokk * (M Nizar) 2 Seson * (Kok) 3 Flying Ebony (J See) 4 Tilsworth Sydney (K A'Isisuhairi) 5 Majesty Warrior (Lerner) 6 Nova Factor (Zyrul) 7 Rambo (I Azhar) 8 Saturno Spring (Chin) 9 Provan (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 23/4, 2, 1/2, 10, nk, 21/2, 21/4, 181/2 (1:00.90)

TRIAL 3

1 River Radiance * (R Maia) 2 Threeandfourpence * (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Siam Blue Vanda * (Beuzelin) 4 Passport To Rome (M Kellady) 5 King Louis (B Woodworth) 6 Preditor (JP van der Merwe) 7 Destroyer Eclipse (V Duric) 8 Per Inpower (S John) 9 Sacred Rebel (K Hakim) 10 Lim's Samurai

Margins and time: 11/4, ns, 1/2, shd, 1, 1/2, 23/4, 21/4, 3/4 (1:01.47)

TRIAL 4

1 Vittoria Perfetta * (Duric) 2 Minister * (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Man Of Mystery * 4 Elite Incredible (Maia) 5 Top Knight (Beuzelin) 6 Red Rover (Hakim) 7 Implement (Shafrizal) 8 Dicton (Merwe) 9 Easy Does It (WW Cheah)

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 3/4, shd, 11/4, hd, 3, 2 (1:00.68)

TRIAL 5

1 Water Rocket * (T Krisna) 2 Super Smart * (Woodworth) 3 Mr Alejandro (Beuzelin) 4 Mo Almighty (Lerner) 5 Magnum King 6 The Wild Bunch (TH Koh) 7 Hardcore (Maia) 8 Centenary Diamond (A'Isisuhairi) 9 It's Got It All (John) 10 Pax Animi (Duric)

Margins and time: Shd, 2, nk, 1/2, nk, 11/4, 1/2, shd, 1/2 (1:00.35)

TRIAL 6

1 Stunning Cat * (A'Isisuhairi) 2 Global Kid * (Duric) 3 Longhu (Kellady) 4 McGregor (Shafrizal) 5 Magnificent Gold (Nizar) 6 Don De La Vega (Maia) 7 Leading Cellist (M Ewe) 8 Touch The Clouds (ZX Tan) 9 Fabulous One (Chin)

Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 31/4, 1/2, nk, hd, 5 (1:01.59)

TRIAL 7

1 Iron Ruler * (Beuzelin) 2 Sun Palace * (Merwe) 3 Barbeque (CK Ng) 4 Foresto (A'Isisuhairi) 5 So Hi Class (Shafrizal) 6 Entertainer (Hakim) 7 Meryl (Maia) 8 Don't Tell Tilly 9 Reality (Kok) 10 Murrayfield (Cheah)

Margins and time: 11/2, 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, 3/4, 1/2, 1, 3/4 (1:01.31)

TRIAL 8

1The Mareeba Mango * (Maia) 2 Smoke And Mirrors * (R Munger) 3 Street Party * (Duric) 4 Allegro (Ewe) 5 Sun General (A'Isisuhairi) 6 Elise (Woodworth) 7 Braced (John) 8 Cru Bourgeois (Cheah) 9 Hero Star (Chin)

Margins and time: 2, 3/4, 41/4, 3/4, 1/2, nk, 8, 43/4 (1:01.41)

TRIAL 9

1 Ol Mate Buzzer * (Chin) 2 From The Navy (Kellady) 3 Lucky Imperator (Maia) 4 What You Like 5 In All His Glory (Duric) 6 Cizen Boss (Lerner) 7 Eastiger (Merwe) 8 Beat The Light 9 Newton (Cheah) 10 Natureisspeaking (Ewe)

Margins and time: Shd, nk, hd, shd, hd, 1, 41/4, 31/4, 2 (1:01.87)

TRIAL 10

1 Circuit Star * (Merwe) 2 Tobruk (Munger) 3 Star Fiftytwo (John) 4 Dee Mak Mak 5 Gold Reward (Nizar) 6 Master Sommelier (Kellady) 7 Fight My Way (Zyrul) 8 Mega Gold (Lerner) 9 Dominic

Margins and time: 11/4, hd, shd, 1, hd, 1/2, 21/2, 1/2, (1:02.40)

TRIAL 11

1 Gold Spirit * (Krisna) 2 Capone * (Maia) 3 Unstoppable Giant * (Kellady) 4 Savvy Command (Hakim) 5 Evil Roadster (John) 6 Lim's Bestbreaker (Kok) 7 Strong N Fast 8 Tigress (Merwe) 9 Gunmetal Grey (Lerner) 10 Tuscan Artist (Azhar)

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 21/4, nk, 1/2, 2, 18 (1:01.91)

TRIAL 12

1 Wealth Elite * (A'Isisuhairi) 2 Iron Prince * (Kok) 3 Golden One (Lerner) 4 River Roca (Maia) 5 Yes One Ball (Munger) 6 Relentless (Duric) 7 Lady Roxanne (Hakim) 8 Boundless Glory (Ng) 9 Rock Artist Prac (M Kellady) 10 Communication (Merwe)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, hd, 3, 1/2, 2, 61/2 (1:01.75)