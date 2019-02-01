Thursday's Kranji barrier trials

The indications are there to see: Forever Young has hit form again - in time for the $200,000 Group 3 Fortune Bowl over 1,400m at Kranji next Wednesday.

The CT Kuah-trained American-bred scored four wins in his first campaign in 2017, including the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m and Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,800m but went through a barren spell in 2018.

He only had five starts last season, owing to some issues, although he did run second behind Clarton Super in the Fortune Bowl.

But Kuah has since brought the five-year-old back to his competitive best.

The first sign was his second placing to Be Bee last time out in a Class 1 race over 1,200m on Jan 18. Unlike previously, when leading was his forte, he charged home to finish only a neck behind.

Yesterday, Forever Young showed that he meant business by putting up a rousing gallop with race-jockey Azhar Ismail astride. With that 600m piece of hit-out in 37.1sec, the bay elding is back on the winning trail.