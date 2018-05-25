Racing

THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

May 25, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Norland ($67-$17)

2nd 13 Mambo Model ($5.10)

3rd 1 Bella Ciao ($7)

4th 7 Connect

Forecast $36

Place Forecast (2-13) $14, (1-2) $11, (1-13) $6

Tierce $358

Trio $21

Quartet No winner ($846 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 9 Skyjack, 15 Gaelebale

RACE 2

1st 7 Sovereign Reign ($28-$10)

2nd 12 Hideaway ($19)

3rd 9 Colonel Bogey ($20)

4th 14 Leo Zodiac

Forecast $91

Place Forecast (7-12) $22, (7-9) $31, (9-12) $151

Tierce No winner ($978 carried forward)

Trio $754

Quartet No winner ($978 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Jamal, 16 Crimson Magic, 17 All Done

RACE 3

1st 1 Changing Seasons ($15-$10)

2nd 11 Bubbly Reply ($11)

3rd 6 Wottahottie ($5.10)

4th 13 Truly

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (1-11) $12, (1-6) $8, (6-11) $11

Tierce $111

Trio $9

Quartet No winner ($1,212 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Royal Standard, 16 Captain Coyote

RACE 4

1st 1 Poormanslady ($8-$5.10)

2nd 2 Milesende ($8)

3rd 8 Gianna ($59)

4th 9 Kiss Me Stupid

Forecast $5

Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-8) $32, (2-8) $57

Tierce $137

Trio $66

Quartet $2,266, No winner ($1,088 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Party Life, 15 Featherfeet

RACE 5

1st 10 Swell Time ($157-$41)

2nd 8 Ancient Spirit ($9)

3rd 2 Peppermint Tea ($20)

4th 3 An Air Of Success

Forecast $207

Place Forecast (8-10) $58, (2-10) $85, (2-8) $20

Tierce No winner ($1,880 carried forward)

Trio $170

Quartet No winner ($1,572 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Announcing Rain, 16 Kapenta Bay, 17 Moggie Brown

RACE 6

1st 9 Tirzan ($23-$8)

2nd 1 Shenanigans ($5.10)

3rd 5 Mambo Symphony ($17)

4th 6 Kremlin Judgement

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (1-9) $7, (5-9) $18, (1-5) $17

Tierce $276

Trio $80

Quartet $1,851

Scratching: 8 Notting Hill

RACE 7

1st 2 Albacore ($19-$8)

2nd 9 Samar ($41)

3rd 1 American Indian ($28)

4th 4 Lord Silverio

Forecast $208

Place Forecast (2-9) $54, (1-2) $28, (1-9) $60

Tierce No winner ($1,100 carried forward)

Trio $482

Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Levi Lad

RACE 8

1st 10 Littlewood ($29-$11)

2nd 8 Tigerlace ($16)

3rd 3 Dressed To Impress ($8)

4th 7 Lady Val

Forecast $117

Place Forecast (8-10) $37, (3-10) $13, (3-8) $13

Tierce $1,451

Trio $99

Quartet No winner ($232 jackpot carried forward to today's SAmeeting)

