THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 2 Norland ($67-$17)
2nd 13 Mambo Model ($5.10)
3rd 1 Bella Ciao ($7)
4th 7 Connect
Forecast $36
Place Forecast (2-13) $14, (1-2) $11, (1-13) $6
Tierce $358
Trio $21
Quartet No winner ($846 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 9 Skyjack, 15 Gaelebale
RACE 2
1st 7 Sovereign Reign ($28-$10)
2nd 12 Hideaway ($19)
3rd 9 Colonel Bogey ($20)
4th 14 Leo Zodiac
Forecast $91
Place Forecast (7-12) $22, (7-9) $31, (9-12) $151
Tierce No winner ($978 carried forward)
Trio $754
Quartet No winner ($978 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Jamal, 16 Crimson Magic, 17 All Done
RACE 3
1st 1 Changing Seasons ($15-$10)
2nd 11 Bubbly Reply ($11)
3rd 6 Wottahottie ($5.10)
4th 13 Truly
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (1-11) $12, (1-6) $8, (6-11) $11
Tierce $111
Trio $9
Quartet No winner ($1,212 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Royal Standard, 16 Captain Coyote
RACE 4
1st 1 Poormanslady ($8-$5.10)
2nd 2 Milesende ($8)
3rd 8 Gianna ($59)
4th 9 Kiss Me Stupid
Forecast $5
Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-8) $32, (2-8) $57
Tierce $137
Trio $66
Quartet $2,266, No winner ($1,088 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Party Life, 15 Featherfeet
RACE 5
1st 10 Swell Time ($157-$41)
2nd 8 Ancient Spirit ($9)
3rd 2 Peppermint Tea ($20)
4th 3 An Air Of Success
Forecast $207
Place Forecast (8-10) $58, (2-10) $85, (2-8) $20
Tierce No winner ($1,880 carried forward)
Trio $170
Quartet No winner ($1,572 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Announcing Rain, 16 Kapenta Bay, 17 Moggie Brown
RACE 6
1st 9 Tirzan ($23-$8)
2nd 1 Shenanigans ($5.10)
3rd 5 Mambo Symphony ($17)
4th 6 Kremlin Judgement
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (1-9) $7, (5-9) $18, (1-5) $17
Tierce $276
Trio $80
Quartet $1,851
Scratching: 8 Notting Hill
RACE 7
1st 2 Albacore ($19-$8)
2nd 9 Samar ($41)
3rd 1 American Indian ($28)
4th 4 Lord Silverio
Forecast $208
Place Forecast (2-9) $54, (1-2) $28, (1-9) $60
Tierce No winner ($1,100 carried forward)
Trio $482
Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Levi Lad
RACE 8
1st 10 Littlewood ($29-$11)
2nd 8 Tigerlace ($16)
3rd 3 Dressed To Impress ($8)
4th 7 Lady Val
Forecast $117
Place Forecast (8-10) $37, (3-10) $13, (3-8) $13
Tierce $1,451
Trio $99
Quartet No winner ($232 jackpot carried forward to today's SAmeeting)
