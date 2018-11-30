Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Power Of Place ($30-$9)
2nd 6 The Makwakkers ($45)
3rd 2 Friend Of Time ($12)
4th 10 I Am Batman
Forecast $163
Place Forecast (1-6) $38, (1-2) $24, (2-6) $84
Tierce No winner ($1,144 carried forward to next race)
Trio $438
Quartet No winner ($196 carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 8 Dickens
RACE 2
1st 12 Green Dragon ($13-$8)
2nd 11 Glacier Girl ($13)
3rd 5 Golden Semenya ($13)
4th 2 Sun Up
Forecast $39
Place Forecast (11-12) $12, (5-12) $23, (5-11) $36
Tierce $1,150 Trio $173
Quartet No winner ($266 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Tidal Tussle
RACE 3
1st 1 La Mer ($65-$18)
2nd 8 Fairbanks ($26)
3rd 7 Henry James ($12)
4th 6 Global Exposure
Forecast $147
Place Forecast (1-8) $38, (1-7) $32, (7-8) $20
Tierce No winner ($816 carried forward)
Trio $225
Quartet No winner ($366 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Blessington, 13 Movie Magic, 17 Split The Bill, 18 Thunder Trip
RACE 4
1st 4 Strawberry Pavlova ($9-$6)
2nd 5 Dame Kelly ($9)
3rd 6 Vivir (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Rouge Allure
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $39 Trio $8 Quartet $43
Scratchings: 1 Folk Dance, 3 Pool Party,
7 I Like It
RACE 5
1st 3 Nordic Rebel ($17-$5.10)
2nd 4 Danza ($6)
3rd 6 Nephrite ($13)
4th 1 Sail For Joy
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (3-6) $10, (4-6) $13
Tierce $95 Trio $28 Quartet $512
Scratching: 2 Lake Kinneret
RACE 6
1st 9 Believe Me ($93-$28)
2nd 4 Tricia ($28)
3rd 2 Samarra ($12)
4th 10 Mattina
Forecast $566
Place Forecast (4-9) $90, (2-9) $58, (2-4) $22 Tierce $449 Trio $277
Quartet No winner ($36 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Super Sparkle,
18 Kirkconnel Lass
RACE 7
1st 4 Scoop ($13-$5.10)
2nd 2 Royal Cavalier ($10)
3rd 10 Miss Pinkerton ($18)
4th 6 Sugoi
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (4-10) $15, (2-10) $24 Tierce $141 Trio $52
Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Summer Afternoon
RACE 8
1st 1 Cashel Palace ($9-$6)
2nd 7 Irish Wonder Girl ($9)
3rd 3 Elusive Butterfly ($11)
4th 8 Solemn Promise
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (1-3) $7, (3-7) $11
Tierce $60
Trio $20
Quartet $259
Scratchings: 2 Traffic Jam, 6 Sweet Red
