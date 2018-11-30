Thursday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Power Of Place ($30-$9)

2nd 6 The Makwakkers ($45)

3rd 2 Friend Of Time ($12)

4th 10 I Am Batman

Forecast $163

Place Forecast (1-6) $38, (1-2) $24, (2-6) $84

Tierce No winner ($1,144 carried forward to next race)

Trio $438

Quartet No winner ($196 carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 8 Dickens

RACE 2

1st 12 Green Dragon ($13-$8)

2nd 11 Glacier Girl ($13)

3rd 5 Golden Semenya ($13)

4th 2 Sun Up

Forecast $39

Place Forecast (11-12) $12, (5-12) $23, (5-11) $36

Tierce $1,150 Trio $173

Quartet No winner ($266 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Tidal Tussle

RACE 3

1st 1 La Mer ($65-$18)

2nd 8 Fairbanks ($26)

3rd 7 Henry James ($12)

4th 6 Global Exposure

Forecast $147

Place Forecast (1-8) $38, (1-7) $32, (7-8) $20

Tierce No winner ($816 carried forward)

Trio $225

Quartet No winner ($366 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Blessington, 13 Movie Magic, 17 Split The Bill, 18 Thunder Trip

RACE 4

1st 4 Strawberry Pavlova ($9-$6)

2nd 5 Dame Kelly ($9)

3rd 6 Vivir (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Rouge Allure

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $39 Trio $8 Quartet $43

Scratchings: 1 Folk Dance, 3 Pool Party,

7 I Like It

RACE 5

1st 3 Nordic Rebel ($17-$5.10)

2nd 4 Danza ($6)

3rd 6 Nephrite ($13)

4th 1 Sail For Joy

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (3-6) $10, (4-6) $13

Tierce $95 Trio $28 Quartet $512

Scratching: 2 Lake Kinneret

RACE 6

1st 9 Believe Me ($93-$28)

2nd 4 Tricia ($28)

3rd 2 Samarra ($12)

4th 10 Mattina

Forecast $566

Place Forecast (4-9) $90, (2-9) $58, (2-4) $22 Tierce $449 Trio $277

Quartet No winner ($36 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Super Sparkle,

18 Kirkconnel Lass

RACE 7

1st 4 Scoop ($13-$5.10)

2nd 2 Royal Cavalier ($10)

3rd 10 Miss Pinkerton ($18)

4th 6 Sugoi

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (4-10) $15, (2-10) $24 Tierce $141 Trio $52

Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Summer Afternoon

RACE 8

1st 1 Cashel Palace ($9-$6)

2nd 7 Irish Wonder Girl ($9)

3rd 3 Elusive Butterfly ($11)

4th 8 Solemn Promise

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (1-3) $7, (3-7) $11

Tierce $60

Trio $20

Quartet $259

Scratchings: 2 Traffic Jam, 6 Sweet Red