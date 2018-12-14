Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 7 Tarzan ($16-$7)
2nd 11 Bank Robber ($7)
3rd 1 Black Sail ($9)
4th 15 Lady Defender
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (7-11) $5, (1-7) $4, (1-11) $7
Tierce $68 Trio $10
Quartet No winner ($206 carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 4 Eagle Ruler
RACE 2
1st 9 Out Of Sight ($20-$8)
2nd 10 Rustling Leaf ($10)
3rd 8 Now You See Me ($6)
4th 7 Jolly Josephine
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (9-10) $6, (8-9) $5, (8-10) $5 Tierce $123 Trio $13 Quartet $341
Scratching: 3 Ever Fair
RACE 3
1st 7 Blossom ($7-$6)
2nd 1 Cantata Mundi ($11)
3rd 9 Giglio ($23)
4th 10 Jungle Jane
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (7-9) $11, (1-9) $43 Tierce $197 Trio $107
Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Generoso
RACE 4
1st 10 Savannah King ($30-$9)
2nd 5 Manitoba ($13)
3rd 7 Roman Flight ($11)
4th 3 Missouri
Forecast $53
Place Forecast (5-10) $16, (7-10) $19, (5-7) $20 Tierce $595 Trio $130
Quartet No winner ($152 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Jubilee Line, 9 Devil's Peak
RACE 5
1st 14 Dread The Dragon ($143-$28)
2nd 5 Verdi ($18)
3rd 3 Blanco ($8)
4th 8 What A Blast
Forecast $273
Place Forecast (5-14) $45, (3-14) $36, (3-5) $16 Tierce No winner ($1,114 carried forward) Trio $164
Quartet No winner ($258 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Stellarmein, 13 Colonel Caramel
RACE 6
1st 9 Seventh Son ($12-$6)
2nd 8 Heywot ($19)
3rd 10 Manx Park ($12)
4th 7 Supanova
Forecast $47
Place Forecast (8-9) $14, (9-10) $9, (8-10) $27
Tierce $294 Trio $70
Quartet No winner ($496 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Royal Cavalier, 4 Queen Of War, 6 Queen Rachel
RACE 7
1st 4 Just As I Said ($30-$11)
2nd 8 Strawberry Pavlova ($5.10)
3rd 7 Kings Archer ($10)
4th 3 Big Mistake
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (4-8) $12, (4-7) $12, (7-8) $6 Tierce $227 Trio $33
Quartet 4-8-7-3 ($755), $924 (carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 9 Pale Lilac ($22-$7)
2nd 6 Zulu Dawn ($14)
3rd 4 Seattle Tango ($8)
4th 8 Queen Moira
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (6-9) $8, (4-9) $9, (4-6) $20 Tierce $118 Trio $35
Quartet 9-6-4-8 ($1,379), $1,394 (carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 8 Ponchielli ($57-$20)
2nd 10 My Dream Chaser ($32)
3rd 11 Sammi Moosa ($8)
4th 14 Wrap It Up
Forecast $119
Place Forecast (8-10) $29, (8-11) $23, (10-11) $42
Tierce No winner ($1,222 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on 14/12)
Trio $403
Quartet No winner ($2,110 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on 14/12)
Scratchings: 2 Victoria Young, 5 Gold Dawn
