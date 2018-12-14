Thursday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 7 Tarzan ($16-$7)

2nd 11 Bank Robber ($7)

3rd 1 Black Sail ($9)

4th 15 Lady Defender

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (7-11) $5, (1-7) $4, (1-11) $7

Tierce $68 Trio $10

Quartet No winner ($206 carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 4 Eagle Ruler

RACE 2

1st 9 Out Of Sight ($20-$8)

2nd 10 Rustling Leaf ($10)

3rd 8 Now You See Me ($6)

4th 7 Jolly Josephine

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (9-10) $6, (8-9) $5, (8-10) $5 Tierce $123 Trio $13 Quartet $341

Scratching: 3 Ever Fair

RACE 3

1st 7 Blossom ($7-$6)

2nd 1 Cantata Mundi ($11)

3rd 9 Giglio ($23)

4th 10 Jungle Jane

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (7-9) $11, (1-9) $43 Tierce $197 Trio $107

Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Generoso

RACE 4

1st 10 Savannah King ($30-$9)

2nd 5 Manitoba ($13)

3rd 7 Roman Flight ($11)

4th 3 Missouri

Forecast $53

Place Forecast (5-10) $16, (7-10) $19, (5-7) $20 Tierce $595 Trio $130

Quartet No winner ($152 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Jubilee Line, 9 Devil's Peak

RACE 5

1st 14 Dread The Dragon ($143-$28)

2nd 5 Verdi ($18)

3rd 3 Blanco ($8)

4th 8 What A Blast

Forecast $273

Place Forecast (5-14) $45, (3-14) $36, (3-5) $16 Tierce No winner ($1,114 carried forward) Trio $164

Quartet No winner ($258 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Stellarmein, 13 Colonel Caramel

RACE 6

1st 9 Seventh Son ($12-$6)

2nd 8 Heywot ($19)

3rd 10 Manx Park ($12)

4th 7 Supanova

Forecast $47

Place Forecast (8-9) $14, (9-10) $9, (8-10) $27

Tierce $294 Trio $70

Quartet No winner ($496 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Royal Cavalier, 4 Queen Of War, 6 Queen Rachel

RACE 7

1st 4 Just As I Said ($30-$11)

2nd 8 Strawberry Pavlova ($5.10)

3rd 7 Kings Archer ($10)

4th 3 Big Mistake

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (4-8) $12, (4-7) $12, (7-8) $6 Tierce $227 Trio $33

Quartet 4-8-7-3 ($755), $924 (carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 Pale Lilac ($22-$7)

2nd 6 Zulu Dawn ($14)

3rd 4 Seattle Tango ($8)

4th 8 Queen Moira

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (6-9) $8, (4-9) $9, (4-6) $20 Tierce $118 Trio $35

Quartet 9-6-4-8 ($1,379), $1,394 (carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 8 Ponchielli ($57-$20)

2nd 10 My Dream Chaser ($32)

3rd 11 Sammi Moosa ($8)

4th 14 Wrap It Up

Forecast $119

Place Forecast (8-10) $29, (8-11) $23, (10-11) $42

Tierce No winner ($1,222 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on 14/12)

Trio $403

Quartet No winner ($2,110 carried forward to next South Africa meeting on 14/12)

Scratchings: 2 Victoria Young, 5 Gold Dawn